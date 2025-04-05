All corporators on same (unturned) page when it comes to ‘books’

Just a few days back, corporators cutting across party lines were unanimous in demanding a hike in annual grant to them for development works in their respective wards. However, this is not the only cause uniting them, as they all are also on the same page when it comes to reading habits. The books have remained locked away in an almirah without a proper catalogue to track them. (HT photo)

Unbelievable it may sound, but it is true that in the last five years, no corporator, either from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or from the opposition -- Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) -- has visited the iconic decades-old library located in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (headquarters) housing 5500 books. The data from the last five years suggests that no corporator has ever got a book issued from this library.

As for the educational background of corporators, 32 of the 110 elected corporators are graduates, 16 are postgraduates, and one holds a diploma, but they just don’t seem to make use of the library’s resources. What’s even more surprising is that none of the corporators have visited the library to study or read the extensive collection on various subjects, including civic laws, Constitution, and urban development.

Currently a picture of neglect, the last book donated to the library was by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in 2023.

The books have remained locked away in an almirah without a proper catalogue to track them.

Kalpana Tewari, incharge of the library, said, “In my five years in office since 2019, I have not seen anyone come here to borrow a book. The library was set up in the 1930s. Presently, we have two clerks and as many cleaning staff responsible for the upkeep of books and other aspects. However, the library is set to be shifted to a new building being constructed on the rubbish removal (RR) department land, where it will likely see footfall.”

Corporators, however, have their own perspective on the issue. Mukesh Singh Chauhan, a corporator from Indira Nagar, argued, “A library should at least look like one where we can sit. Ambience matters a lot. Today, everything is available online and we prefer reading online to sitting in the library.”

Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu, another corporator, pointed out that the library’s location on the second floor, in the rear portion of the building, contributes to its lack of visitors. “To make the library more popular, LMC can consider organising tours focused on the city’s literary figures, along with debates, seminars, and discussions on various subjects. However, for that, LMC will need to renovate the library. Such activities will encourage corporators to participate and recognise the value of reading and writing,” he said.

Inderjit Singh, municipal commissioner, echoed similar thoughts, acknowledging the library’s location as a significant factor contributing to its lack of visitors. “The new building of LMC will feature a large library along with a museum. However, it’s important for officials and corporators to read more to deepen their understanding of the city’s heritage, history, literature, culture, and laws, particularly municipal laws,” he added.

Dinesh Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP and former mayor, reminisced about a time in the 1990s when the library served as a space for corporators, MLAs, ministers, and prominent figures such as Lalji Tandon and Dauji Gupta to engage in meaningful discussions on urban development.

“Today, corporators like sipping coffee in their room rather than reading books,” Sharma said.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal acknowledged the issue, saying, “In the upcoming building, our focus will be on expanding the library. Online books cannot replace physical copies, and at the same time, we want to encourage reading habits among corporators and officials to help them understand the work of a municipal corporation in a better way.”

A peek into LMC library’s rich collection

The LMC library houses a diverse range of books, like The Princes by HD Molesworth, Yoga Practice by Swami Sivananda, Masterpieces of Egyptian Art by Hermann Ranke, The Hungry Executive by Anthony Barten, A Falcon for the Queen by Catherine Gaskin, and Guide to Kashmir by ND Radha Kishan. It also features works by prominent Indian leaders and thinkers, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Vinoba Bhave. For literature enthusiasts, the library offers books by celebrated writers like Amrit Lal Nagar, Mahadevi Varma, Maithili Sharan Gupta, Jai Shankar Prasad, Munshi Premchand, and Nirala among others.