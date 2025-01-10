All eyes on Dharma Sansad as contentious issues likely to be raised

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP) Dharma Sansad at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is set to be stormy as prominent akharas plan to press for the constitution of a Sanatan Board, seek the abolition of Waqf Board and are likely to take a stand on Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s opinion on Mandir -Masjid disputes in Uttar Pradesh and rest the of the country. Tents put up as part of preparations for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj (PTI)

Recently, Bhagwat had advised Hindus not to search for a temple below every mosque. The RSS chief was referring to the claim made by a section of the Hindus that Hari Har Mandir lies below the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal.

The VHP’s Dharma Sansad to be held in February will be among the most keenly observed events at the Mahakumbh starting on January 13.

“Several important issues will be taken up at the Dharma Sansad in Prayagraj. We will demand to constitute a Sanatan Board. It is high time that the Hindus have their own board to decide issues related with their religion,” said Yatindranand Giri, Mahamandleshwar of the Juna Akhara.

However, the agenda of the Dharma Sansad is yet to be finalised, he added.

According to senior VHP leaders, a proposal to abolish the Waqf Board will also come up at the Dharma Sansad.

“The Waqf Board is a threat to the nation. Every now and then cases of the Waqf Board claiming government land or building as Waqf property have come to light,” said a senior VHP leader.

“Amendment to the Waqf Act is not enough. We want complete abolition of the Waqf Board,” he added.

Another important issue expected to come up at the Dharma Sansad will be related to the Mandir-Masjid disputes across the state and the rest of the country.

Recently, Bhagwat, delivering a lecture on ‘India- The Vishwaguru’ at Pune in December 2024 , had said some individuals, following the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, were under the impression that they could become the “leaders of Hindus” by raking up temple-mosque disputes and added that this was “unacceptable”.

Advocating an inclusive society, Bhagwat stated that the world needed to be shown that the people could live together in harmony.

However, a section of the Hindu religious leaders are against the RSS chief’s view point. As a result, the Dharma Sansad in Prayagraj is likely to see heated debate on the issue.

It will be interesting to see how the VHP, an affiliate of the RSS, goes against Bhagwat’s viewpoint on the contentious issue of Mandir -Masjid disputes.