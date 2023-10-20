All MBBS admissions after Sept 30 invalid: NMC

The fate of students who took admission via NEET-2023 counselling earlier this month hangs in the balance as the National Medical Commission (NMC) has declared all admissions done beyond the cut off date of September 30, 2023 invalid. Uttar Pradesh has over 8,000 MBBS seats and 65 medical colleges, including 35 in government sector and 30 in private one, offering MBBS/BDS course. (For Representation)

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh directorate of medical education (DGME) wrote to the NMC, the apex body for medical education in country, to allow MBBS admissions done in October citing some technical glitch as the reason for delay in admission.

“There were 50 candidates who had to be given admission on October 4 as due to a technical issue, we had to cancel the earlier result and revise the same. All our earlier admissions were done much before the deadline,” said Kinjal Singh, director general, medical education, Uttar Pradesh.

The NMC letter says, “It has come to the knowledge of the National Medical Commission about the conduct of UG MBBS counselling (both through online and offline mode) by several states (such as Maharashtra, Bihar and West Bengal) beyond the cut-off date September30. Any such counselling will be considered invalid and students admitted will be discharged.”

In U.P., the first round of counselling was done between August 5 and 8, second between August 23 and September 4, mop-up round between September 18 and September 21 and the stray round between October 4 and 6 this year. The admissions done via counselling in October are under scanner.

“We hope our case will be considered and the students who took admission in colleges in U.P. will continue classes. As it was a technical issue about which we have informed the NMC, we will now wait for its reply,” said Kinjal Singh.

