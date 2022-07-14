All targets achieved on time due to better team work: Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said all the work was completed well on time due to better team efforts after the departments formulated an action plan for the first 100 days of his government in its second term. The 100-day milestone was reached last week.
Action plans were also worked out for all the departments for six months, one year, two year and five years, he said. He made these observations while giving directives to officers after reviewing the action plans of different departments.
The action plan for future had been worked out by departmental minister and officers, he said, adding that its time-bound completion was also their responsibility.
Departmental ministers should review the action plans at regular intervals, he directed.
Yogi said work to set up a state university each in unserved districts should be expedited. Encouraging proposals were received from the private sector and the public private partnership model could be a better option, the chief minister said.
An increase in the number of Covid cases in the state was witnessed but the situation was fully under control and it was being monitored, he said.
He said the state government proposes to achieve the target of giving vaccine cover to minimum 13 crore people in 75 days in the state during the free Covid booster dose campaign.
Free booster dose should be given to every citizen of the state, he said.
Calling for policy reforms to provide better transportation to people, he said at least one bus stop should be modernised in all districts of the state. The public private partnership model may prove useful for this, he said.
The basic education board schools had opened on June 16 and better efforts were needed to achieve enrolment of 2 crore children. He said uniform should be ensured for children reaching the schools.
He also said households were connected with piped water supply under Har Ghar Nal, Har Ghar Jal scheme.
The work on setting up of Major Dhyanchand Sports University should be expedited and the new sports policy should be formulated at the earliest, he added.
A food and drug testing lab should be set up at every divisional headquarters, he said.
The chief minister said there was a need to increase the fleet of Advance Life Support Ambulance and CSR (corporate social responsibility) could be useful for this. He said all the mobile medical vans should remain functional and technological help should be taken to minimize the response time.
Doorstep veterinary services should be provided to animal lovers through mobile veterinary units. Cyber forensic lab should be set up at every police range level, he added.
U.P.: HC reserves order on maintainability of plea challenging AU VC’s appointment
The Allahabad high court on Thursday reserved its order on maintainability of a petition challenging appointment of the vice chancellor of the Allahabad University, Professor Sangeeta Srivastava. The bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir heard the public interest litigation petition filed by an RTI activist Naveen Prakash Nautiyal from Uttarakhand. Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioner, while advocate Kshitij Shailendra appeared for the Allahabad University.
Increase sampling for early detection of TB cases: U.P. health dept
In a circular sent to all chief medical officers in the state and hospitals, doctors have been asked to send samples of at least 5% of the patients (suspected to be suffering with TB) coming to the OPD for TB test. Experts said this could be the best method to track missing TB cases. The initiative aims to increase referral of TB cases from hospitals, including private ones too.
‘ABHM to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shahi Eidgah on Dec 6 if it is not sealed by Janmashtami’
The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) would recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' on the premises of Shahi Eidgah Mosque on December 6 this year if the Mathura administration failed to seal the 'disputed' site by Janmashtami this year, said national president of ABHM, Rajyashree Chaudhary, during her Mathura visit on Thursday.
Leaders with clean image to be given preference, says Farooq
Apprehensive about poaching of his leaders, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah during an interaction with party leadership in Srinagar said leaders with clean image will be given preference among party's rank and file.
Rain pounds J&K, Himachal, MeT expects improvement today
Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Amarnath cave shrine, along with Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, bringing down the temperatures across the region. Since early morning, many parts of the Himalayan valley and some parts of Jammu division and Ladakh received mild to moderate rainfall. As the day progressed the intensity of the precipitation decreased. J&K and Ladakh meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said mild rains have continued since Wednesday.
