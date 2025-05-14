Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Allahabad HC allows withdrawal of PIL seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 14, 2025 08:48 PM IST

The plea also sought a ban on Gandhi’s foreign travel during the pendency of the alleged citizenship issue. A Division Bench comprising Justice A R Masoodi and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava passed the order on Wednesday.

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad high court has dismissed as withdrawn a fresh public interest litigation (PIL) filed by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir from Karnataka, who sought the cancellation of Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship.

This was the third petition moved by the same petitioner raising questions over Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship status. (Sourced)
This was the third petition moved by the same petitioner raising questions over Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship status. (Sourced)

The plea also sought a ban on Gandhi’s foreign travel during the pendency of the alleged citizenship issue. A Division Bench comprising Justice A R Masoodi and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava passed the order on Wednesday.

This was the third petition moved by the same petitioner raising questions over Gandhi’s citizenship status. Shishir’s earlier two petitions had also been dismissed by the court. In its latest order, the bench permitted the petitioner to withdraw the present petition with the liberty to file a review of the court’s earlier decision dated May 5, 2025.

The bench observed that the petitioner had made a representation to the central government on the issue. “The court cannot enter into the arena unless something legally justified is placed before it,” the bench noted.

During the hearing, the petitioner alleged that Rahul Gandhi entered Vietnam using a British passport and claimed that the United Kingdom’s government had sent the said passport to the Indian authorities. “I have 200 pages to show Gandhi is a citizen of the UK,” Shishir told the court.

However, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the arguments and declined to entertain the petition. “Dismissed as withdrawn with liberty to file a review of the previous order (May 5),” the bench ordered.

On May 5, 2025, the court disposed of Shishir’s second petition, which alleged that Gandhi holds dual citizenship. At the time, the court had granted the petitioner the option to explore alternative legal remedies.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Allahabad HC allows withdrawal of PIL seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On