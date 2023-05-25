Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Complete all formalities for “Mission Vatsalya” implementation within a month: Allahabad HC

Complete all formalities for “Mission Vatsalya” implementation within a month: Allahabad HC

ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow
May 25, 2023 07:01 PM IST

The Allahabad high court has directed the Uttar Pradesh women and child welfare department to complete formalities within a month for rolling out the Centre's "Mission Vatsalya" scheme for the welfare and rehabilitation of children in difficult circumstances.

A division bench of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Rajan Roy on May 19 observed: “The Principal Secretary, Women and Child Welfare Department, government of Uttar Pradesh, shall coordinate with other departments and ensure that the aforesaid exercise is completed within a period of one month.”

“So that the matter can be placed in the meeting of the Cabinet at the earliest considering the object behind the scheme, as, ultimately the beneficiaries are children living in protection homes,” added the court. Appearing on behalf of U.P. women and child welfare department, deputy secretary Dinesh Chandra Pandey apprised the court that the matter (file) had to be processed through three departments namely finance, law and “Karmik” (personnel).

Pandey assured the court that the process was under way and within a month all formalities will be completed and the file will be placed before the state cabinet for approval. The Centre had rolled out the “Mission Vatsalya” scheme on April 1, 2022. The scheme, formerly known as child protection services scheme, is for the welfare and rehabilitation of children in difficult circumstances. The scheme will benefit all child protection homes, including government and private ones. The court listed the case for next hearing on July 7.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

