Allahabad HC flags lapses in bribery trap cases

The Allahabad high court has said that police are handling trap cases, where a public servant is being caught taking a bribe, in casual manner and directed the principal secretary (home), UP, and the state’s director general of police (DGP) to look into the matter and issue necessary directions in this regard. In most of the cases, neither the hands of the accused and the complainant are being washed at spot where trap was made nor even the recovered bribe money is being sealed at the place of trap, the court said. (For Representation)

The above direction was passed by Justice Sameer Jain while allowing a bail application of one Suresh Prakash Gautam against whom an FIR was lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Saharanpur district.

It is alleged that the applicant was posted as a labour enforcement officer and to settle the claim of the complainant, he demanded a bribe from him.

The court said that subsequently the applicant was apprehended red handed and even around 21.50 lakh bribe money was also recovered from his possession, but it reflected that neither hands of the applicant or complainant were washed at the spot where trap was made nor alleged recovered bribe money was sealed at the spot.

“The record also suggests that the recovery memo of the alleged bribe has also not been prepared on the spot and it appears that all these proceedings have been conducted at the Police Station. Considering these facts the argument advanced by the learned counsel for the applicant that trap proceeding appears to be doubtful cannot be completely brushed aside at this stage,” the court said.

The court in its order dated December 1 observed, “In most of the cases, neither the hands of the accused and the complainant are being washed at spot where trap was made nor even the recovered bribe money is being sealed at the place of trap though for sanctity of the trap proceedings these proceedings should be conducted at the spot where trap was made. Therefore, it is directed that Principal Secretary (Home) Government of Uttar Pradesh as well as DGP Government of U.P. shall look into the matter and issue necessary directions in this regard.”