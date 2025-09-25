Edit Profile
    Allahabad HC grants bail to ex-SP MLA Irfan Solanki in Gangsters Act case

    According to the former MLA’s counsel Imran Ullah, Solanki will now walk out of jail as it was the last criminal case pending against him

    Published on: Sep 25, 2025 9:20 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
    The Allahabad high court on Thursday granted bail to former Samajwadi Party MLA from Kanpur’s Sishamau seat Irfan Solanki in a case registered against him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, in 2022.

    Solanki had filed bail application in the case registered against him at Kanpur’s Jajmau police station in 2022. (For Representation)
    The order was passed by Justice Samir Jain, who had reserved his verdict on September 2 after hearing counsel for the parties. According to the former MLA’s counsel Imran Ullah, Solanki will now walk out of jail as it was the last criminal case pending against him.

    Solanki had filed the bail application in the case registered against him at Kanpur’s Jajmau police station. The Gangsters Act was imposed on him on the basis of an offence, which he had allegedly committed in November 2022 by setting a hut on fire.

    The counsel for the applicant took the plea that his client has been languishing in jail for the last two years and seven months, whereas the minimum punishment under the Gangsters Act is two years.

    “Besides, the applicant has been released on bail in all the criminal cases pending against him, including the arson case after which the Gangsters Act was invoked against him. Therefore, he is entitled for bail in the present case also,” said counsel for Solanki. However, the counsel for the state government opposed the bail on various grounds.

