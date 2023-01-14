Allahabad HC junks petition challenging FIR in last year’s unlawful conversion case

The Allahabad high court has dismissed a petition challenging an FIR registered for alleged forcible/fraudulent conversion at Kotwali police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district last year.

Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Gajendra Kumar dismissed the petition filed by RB Lal, vice chancellor of Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology & Sciences (SHUATS), Prayagraj.

The petitioner had sought quashing of the FIR dated April 15, 2022 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and of UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. According to the petitioner, on April 14, 2022 an incident of forcible/fraudulent conversion to Christianity came to light in Fatehpur in which 35 people had been named in the FIR and 30 unknown people had fled the spot.

The petitioner claimed that he had no connection with the incident. Yet, in pursuance of the aforesaid FIR, the investigating officer (IO) had proceeded with the matter and a notice dated December 26, 2022 was issued to the petitioner to appear before the IO.

According to the petitioner, he was being harassed unnecessarily. Hence, he had filed the petition. The additional government advocate submitted that since the petitioner was not named in the FIR, he had no locus standi to challenge the same.

The court after hearing the parties concerned observed, “In the case at hand, since the petitioner is not named in the First Information Report, he cannot allege that there are allegations against him. Therefore, we have no hesitation that petitioner has no locus to challenge the First Information Report, wherein he is not named..…In view of above and for the reasons already given, this writ petition is dismissed as not maintainable.”