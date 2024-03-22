Allahabad HC rejects Amarmani’s plea in 2001 kidnapping case

The Allahabad high court on Friday dismissed the plea of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi who had challenged a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him as well as the order declaring him an absconder in a 2001 kidnapping case. The name of Amarmani Tripathi cropped up in the kidnapping case during the course of investigation. He was sent to jail and later released on bail. (For Representation)

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh dismissed the application of Amarmani Tripathi while observing, “However, it goes without saying that in case the applicant appears and applies for regular bail, the same shall be decided on the same day in the light of judgment of the Apex Court in the case of Satender Kumar Antil Vs CBI and Another.”

Earlier, the court had directed the special judge, MP-MLA, Basti, to send a photocopy of the complete order sheet of sessions trial no 2 of 2022 by March 14 by a special messenger in a sealed cover.

To recall, on December 6, 2001, an FIR was lodged by one Dharmraj against unknown persons under section 364A (kidnapping for ransom etc) of the Indian Penal Code in Basti alleging that his son was kidnapped.

The name of the applicant Amarmani Tripathi cropped up in this case during the course of investigation. He was sent to jail and later released on bail.

Later, a supplementary chargesheet was submitted in this case under the Gangsters’ Act. It was on November 1, 2023, when the special judge, MP-MLA, Basti declared him an absconder in this case. The applicant challenged it before the high court.

During the course of arguments, appearing on behalf of applicant senior advocate GS Chaturvedi assisted by Ajatshatru Pandey argued that the process to declare the applicant as absconder has wrongly been issued as he has already been released on bail in the main case of kidnapping for ransom. Hence, he may be directed to be released in the subsequent case clamped under the Gangsters’ Act on the personal bail bond.