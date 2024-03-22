 Allahabad HC rejects Amarmani’s plea in 2001 kidnapping case - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Allahabad HC rejects Amarmani’s plea in 2001 kidnapping case

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Mar 22, 2024 09:25 PM IST

Earlier, the court had directed the special judge, MP-MLA, Basti, to send a photocopy of the complete order sheet of sessions trial no 2 of 2022 by March 14 by a special messenger in a sealed cover

The Allahabad high court on Friday dismissed the plea of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi who had challenged a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him as well as the order declaring him an absconder in a 2001 kidnapping case.

The name of Amarmani Tripathi cropped up in the kidnapping case during the course of investigation. He was sent to jail and later released on bail. (For Representation)
The name of Amarmani Tripathi cropped up in the kidnapping case during the course of investigation. He was sent to jail and later released on bail. (For Representation)

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh dismissed the application of Amarmani Tripathi while observing, “However, it goes without saying that in case the applicant appears and applies for regular bail, the same shall be decided on the same day in the light of judgment of the Apex Court in the case of Satender Kumar Antil Vs CBI and Another.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier, the court had directed the special judge, MP-MLA, Basti, to send a photocopy of the complete order sheet of sessions trial no 2 of 2022 by March 14 by a special messenger in a sealed cover.

To recall, on December 6, 2001, an FIR was lodged by one Dharmraj against unknown persons under section 364A (kidnapping for ransom etc) of the Indian Penal Code in Basti alleging that his son was kidnapped.

The name of the applicant Amarmani Tripathi cropped up in this case during the course of investigation. He was sent to jail and later released on bail.

Later, a supplementary chargesheet was submitted in this case under the Gangsters’ Act. It was on November 1, 2023, when the special judge, MP-MLA, Basti declared him an absconder in this case. The applicant challenged it before the high court.

During the course of arguments, appearing on behalf of applicant senior advocate GS Chaturvedi assisted by Ajatshatru Pandey argued that the process to declare the applicant as absconder has wrongly been issued as he has already been released on bail in the main case of kidnapping for ransom. Hence, he may be directed to be released in the subsequent case clamped under the Gangsters’ Act on the personal bail bond.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On