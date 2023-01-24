Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Allahabad HC seeks govt reply in PIL on upkeep of Bankey Bihari temple

Allahabad HC seeks govt reply in PIL on upkeep of Bankey Bihari temple

lucknow news
Published on Jan 24, 2023 09:37 PM IST

In the petition, a prayer had been made for proper crowd management, especially during festivals and holidays when lakhs of devotees congregate there

The Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan. (HT file)
The Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan. (HT file)
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the state government to file reply in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking direction to the state government to frame a proper scheme for upkeep of Shri Thakur Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj temple at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

The court fixed February 14 as the next date of hearing in the case. On that day, the court will also pass an order on impleadment application filed by ‘sevayats’ (priests ) of Thakur Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj requesting the court to make them a party to the petition as they look after the deity and they shall be heard before passing any order in the PIL petition.

The bench comprising chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice JJ Munir passed the order in a PIL petition filed by Anant Sharma and another. In the petition, a prayer had been made for proper crowd management, especially during festivals and holidays when lakhs of devotees congregate there.

Earlier, on December 20, 2022, the court had observed, “The only matter of concern, which we find at this stage for which a beginning need be made, is to manage the crowd in the temple and the surrounding areas. More facilities need to be created.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out