Allahabad HC seeks govt reply in PIL on upkeep of Bankey Bihari temple

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the state government to file reply in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking direction to the state government to frame a proper scheme for upkeep of Shri Thakur Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj temple at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

The court fixed February 14 as the next date of hearing in the case. On that day, the court will also pass an order on impleadment application filed by ‘sevayats’ (priests ) of Thakur Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj requesting the court to make them a party to the petition as they look after the deity and they shall be heard before passing any order in the PIL petition.

The bench comprising chief justice Rajesh Bindal and justice JJ Munir passed the order in a PIL petition filed by Anant Sharma and another. In the petition, a prayer had been made for proper crowd management, especially during festivals and holidays when lakhs of devotees congregate there.

Earlier, on December 20, 2022, the court had observed, “The only matter of concern, which we find at this stage for which a beginning need be made, is to manage the crowd in the temple and the surrounding areas. More facilities need to be created.”