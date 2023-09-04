HC reserves judgment on PIL seeking removal of Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah mosque

PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Monday reserved judgment on a PIL seeking removal of Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah mosque, allegedly built on Krishna Janmabhoomi, which the petitioner claimed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. In an interim plea, the petitioner also sought permission for Hindus to worship at the mosque on certain days of the week and during the festival of Janmashtami (Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary celebrations), till the disposal of the petition. (File Photo)

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava reserved the judgment after hearing petitioner Mahek Maheshwari.

The petitioner had asked for the land to be handed over to the Hindus and that a proper trust be formed to build a temple on the Krishna Janmabhoomi Janmasthan land.

Lord Krishna was born in a karagar (prison) of king Kans and the place of his birth lies beneath the present structure raised by the Shahi Eidgah Trust, the petitioner alleged.

The petitioner also prayed for a court-monitored excavation of the “disputed structure” by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).