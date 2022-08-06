Allahabad high court sets aside conviction under SC/ST Act
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has set aside the conviction of four persons under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, stating that just the fact that the first informant and the injured belonged to the schedule caste community does not constitute an offence under the SC/ST Act.
The court also ruled that an offence under the SC/ST Act should be investigated by a police officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent of police.
A double judge bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava on August 5 observed: “Offence under the Act (SC/ST Act) is not established merely on the fact that the informant is a member of the scheduled caste, unless there is an intention to humiliate a member of the scheduled caste or schedule tribe for the reason that the victim belongs to such caste.”
“In the present case, the parties are litigating over possession of land. The allegations of hurling abuses is against a person, who claims title over the property. If such a person happens to be a scheduled caste, the offence under Section 3(1) (r) of the Act is not made out,” the court said.
The court set aside conviction of appellants Ram Sanjeevan Yadav, Ram Surat, Kundan Badhai and one Gaya under the SC/ST Act.
THE CASE
The fast-track court of additional sessions judge, Barabanki, had convicted appellants Ram Sajeevan Yadav, Kundan Badhai, Ram Surat and one Gaya under the SC/ST Act on March 29, 2008.
The appellants and one other person had allegedly attacked members of the scheduled caste community over a land dispute. An FIR was lodged at Tikait Nagar police station, Barabanki, on January 27, 1993.
One Auhardeen, who was injured in the incident, died while on way to police station.
A police official of the rank of sub-inspector had investigated the case.
The court observed that the incident was not planned and was spontaneous. The court also set aside the conviction of appellants under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and instead imposed Section 304 (II) of the IPC.
All the accused (appellants) were set free as they had already undergone prison term prescribed under Section 304(II) of the IPC.
Uttar Pradesh logs 902 new Covid cases, 81 of them in Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh reported 902 new Covid-19 cases, including 81 in Lucknow, on Saturday while the total number of tests done in the state so far crossed the 12-crore mark. Among the new Covid cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 158, Ghaziabad, Meerut 80, Prayagraj 40 and Varanasi 44. Forty-nine of the new Covid patients in Lucknow were male. Over 900 new Covid cases in a day were last reported in the second week of February.
Legendary mountaineer Bachendri Pal says age, gender have nothing to do with achieving goals
Every human being, regardless of age, can achieve anything, said Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to conquer the world's highest summit Mount Everest. She was delivering a motivational talk at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, on Saturday. Bachendri Pal, 68, recently led a 10-member team of women aged above 50 on a five-month long expedition from the eastern to the western Himalayas. “Women should never consider themselves weak,” she said.
BPSC question paper leak: Charge sheet filed against nine
Bihar Police's Economic Offence Unit (EoU) Saturday filed a charge sheet in a special court in Patna against nine persons, including a college principal, in connection with the leak of question paper of the state's civil services (preliminary) examination held by Bihar Public Service Commission on May 8 and cancelled within hours thereafter, EOU officials said. Far, 17 people, including a deputy superintendent of police, Ranjit Kumar Razak, have been arrested in the case.
Two dead after tree falls on motorcycle in Bhosari
Two people died after a tree fell on their motorcycle, said officials. The deceased, Saadhan Nathu Patil (36) and Nilesh Rajesh Shingle (37) were on their way to Nashik Phata from Bhosari when the incident took place in front of Bhosari police station on Saturday at around 6:30 pm Fire brigade department was rushed to the spot to clear road. Police and fire brigade department were deployed force to clear traffic at Bhosari.
5 die as LPG cylinder explodes on boat
Five people were killed and several others were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded on a motor boat carrying sand and around 20 labourers in Sone River in Patna on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred near Rampur-Patila ghat falling under Maner police station of rural Patna. Four of those charred to death were identified as Ranjan Paswan (32), Dasrath Paswan (32, Kanhai Bind (40) and Om Prakash Rai (34).
