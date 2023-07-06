Allahabad University to now offer PhD in three foreign languages

For the first time, Allahabad University (AU) will be offering PhD courses in three foreign languages on its campus. Following the University Grants Commission (UGC)’s permission for PhDs to be supervised by teachers even during probationary period of their appointment, now a framework has been prepared b the university for conducting PhD in three languages—French, Russian and German. Allahabad University campus. (HT file)

These three foreign languages can be included in the list of PhD subjects for AU CRET-2023, say AU officials in the know of the things. Last year, the AU authorities had appointed three teachers to teach French, German and Russian on the campus. The teachers appointed as assistant professors included Kanchan Chakraborty for French, Prashant Kumar Pandey for German and Mona Agnihotri for Russian.

However, because of non-completion of the stipulated one-year probation period of their appointment, no assistant professor was allowed to enrol students for PhD under them and as such the three foreign languages were not included in AU’s combined research entrance test (CRET)-2022.

However, in March 2023, UGC gave permission for conditional PhD supervision by teachers even during their probation period. In such a situation, the teachers teaching French, German and Russian can now have PhD students under them as these three languages will now be included in CRET-2023.

Now, students will be able to do PhD in Hindi, English, Urdu, Arabic/Persian, Sanskrit besides in these three foreign languages at AU, said a senior official of the central university.

“In light of the new UGC guidelines, students will be able to enrol for PhD in French, German and Russian at AU now and this would give an impetus to quality research in these languages by research scholars and teachers,” said AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor.

The result of CRET-2022 was released on June 15. In this, 1889 candidates were found eligible for 734 seats in 43 subjects. After the first stage, now the AU administration is starting the preparation for the second stage exam i.e. interview round.

After the completion of the PhD admission process, the data of vacant seats will reach the Pravesh Bhawan and after that the application process for CRET-2023 will start. After inclusion of PhD seats under newly appointed assistant professors, the number of PhD seats is expected to increase significantly at AU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON