Almost 100 pc Covid vaccination in Lucknow: UP minister
Nearly hundred percent vaccination of eligible people against Covid-19 in the age group of 18 to 60 years has been carried out in the state capital, said UP finance minister Suresh Khanna.
Presiding over a meeting to review development work of Lucknow on Saturday, he informed about the progress of ongoing vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the state capital. “Almost hundred percent vaccination against Covid-19 of people in the age group of 18-60 years in Lucknow has been carried out,” Khanna told media persons after the meeting.
He further said 90 percent vaccination of children in the age group 15 to 17 years had been carried out successfully in the state capital. On the occasion, Khanna also issued an appeal to parents to get their children in the age group of 12 to 14 years vaccinated.
About the status of oxygen plants in city hospitals, he said oxygen plants had been made operational in 28 hospitals. “In all, community toilets have been constructed in 494 gram panchayats in the state capital,” said Khanna.
About distribution of tablets and smartphones, he said 80,493 students had received the gadgets in Lucknow. About the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Khanna said 3,708 houses out of 3,771 had been constructed so far.
On the progress of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the minister said out of 4,03,171 eligible families, golden cards had been issued to 3,53,306 families. He said 72,007 beneficiaries had received claims under this health scheme. Khanna also reviewed law and order situation of the state capital.
Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad, commissioner of police DK Thakur, divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar and DM Abhishek Prakash were prominent among those present in the meeting.
Pune’s riverfront project was first proposed in 1918
Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to implement riverfront development project on Mula and Mutha, it was first conceptualised by the British during pre-Independence era in 1918 and the actual work began in 1932, though it could not be completed. This and more details about the project was shared by Ramchandra Krishnaswami (RK) Naidu, who was then the chairman of Pune Municipal Council, which became Municipal Corporation in 1950.
Ram, Krishna had cosmic weapons, Yogi has bulldozer: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said just like the cosmic weapons “dhanush” and “sudarshan chakra” were associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna respectively, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has a bulldozer that razes the illegal properties of the mafia. Sakshi Maharaj was in Kannauj on Saturday evening to attend a private function. Sakshi Maharaj has been representing Unnao as a BJP MP since 2014.
April ends on a fiery note in Delhi: 47.1°C at Sports Complex
April ended on a fiery note for the Capital, with the temperature crossing the 47-degree Celsius mark the Sports Complex station in Akshardham for the first time this year, as 'heatwave' to 'severe heatwave' conditions prevailed for a third consecutive day. Before that, Sunday is likely to see the sweltering heat continue across the city.
Skill Development Mission: UP govt to introduce five health-related courses
As part of its ongoing mission to improve health infrastructure and hone skills of nursing and paramedical staff, the state government will soon introduce five new health-related courses to the UP Skill Development Mission, said a government press release on Saturday. The state government is also gearing up to make three paramedical and six nursing schools operational and lay foundation stones of 24 skill labs within six months.
No water cuts planned in Pune, stock in four dams is 33.16%
PUNE The water stock in four dams--Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadakwasla, Temghar, which provide water to Pune city, is 33.16 % as of Saturday. Although the city is going through heatwave conditions, it will not have any impact on the regular water supply of Pune Municipal Corporation, said officials. Last year on the same day water stock was 34.74%.
