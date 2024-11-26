Alumni reminisce campus days as LU marks 104th Foundation Day

The entire Lucknow University (LU) campus basked in the glory of its over-a-century-old history as it celebrated its 104th Foundation Day on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Several cultural events, including plays – Abhigyan Shakuntalam (in Sanskrit) and Chanakya Neeti (in Hindi) – and a kathak performance were staged as part of the programme.

A group of students from Tajikistan also performed their country’s folk dance during the event. Six alumni were felicitated on the occasion. They shared not just their memories of the campus but also remembered their professors who helped them excel in their respective fields.

Press secretary to the President of India Ajay Singh, who was felicitated during the programme, reminisced his days in LU and shared that there used to be a milk bar where he and his friends had tea during winters. “There have been several illustrious alumni of the university, including Prof. Birbal Sahni and Prof. Radhakamal Mukherjee. Students must read about them and learn from their lives,” he said.

An alumnus and India managing director of Merck Life Science Dhananjaya Singh said guidance, discipline, integrity and time management he learnt during his days in the university helped him excel in life.

Principal secretary of women and child welfare Leena Johari said the bond she made with her teachers at the university helped her crack the civil services. “From motivating to guiding us from time to time about ways to prepare for the examination helped me crack it,” said Johari.

Others felicitated on the occasion were former vice-chancellor of Northeast Hill University in Shillong and former CEO Biotech Park of Lucknow Pramod Tandon, the director of journalism and deputy CEO of Collective Newsroom at BBC News Mukesh Sharma, high court judge Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan.

LU vice chancellor Prof. Alok Kumar Rai said the alumni of the university played an important role in shaping the students who will become future professionals.