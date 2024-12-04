Ambedkar Mahasabha urges Modi govt to act on atrocities in Bangladesh

Lalji Nirmal, president of the Ambedkar Mahasabha and BJP MLC, here on Tuesday urged the Modi government to intervene in the ongoing atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. He also demanded that the Indian government provide asylum to Bangladeshi Hindus if the situation fails to improve. The Ambedkar Mahasabha has proposed the creation of an organisation to mobilise resources and extend support to Hindus in Bangladesh (AP)

Expressing concern over the violence against the Hindu community, Nirmal stated, “Around 90 percent of the Hindu population in Bangladesh are Dalits, and many migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India.”

Nirmal called on the Centre to address the issue with the Bangladesh authorities at a diplomatic level. He also urged India to raise the matter at the United Nations and other international forums.

“This is not the first time Hindus in Bangladesh are facing such atrocities. In the current unrest, Hindus are being targeted without cause, with their homes being set ablaze,” he told media.

The Ambedkar Mahasabha has proposed the creation of an organisation to mobilise resources and extend support to Hindus, especially Dalits, in Bangladesh. “The Mahasabha will also try to contact Hindu organisations in Bangladesh to better understand the crisis and explore ways to assist,” said the BJP MLC.

Earlier, on Monday, saints, including those from Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya, held a protest outside the United Nations office in New Delhi, condemning the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.