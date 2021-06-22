Amid buzz over two Apna Dals’ patch-up, Krishna Patel says no one spoke to her about it

There is a buzz about the possibility of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) reuniting with Apna Dal before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, people familiar with the matter said.

While Mirzapur MP Anupriya Patel heads the Apna Dal (S), her mother Krishna Patel is president of the Apna Dal.

Former Union minister Anupriya has demanded an MLC seat for Krishna Patel and she is said to have conveyed her message to the BJP leadership, a senior leader of Apna Dal (S) said.

Apna Dal (S) is an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

Asked about the speculated reunification bid, Apna Dal president Krishna Patel said, “No one spoke to me in this regard. This is baseless.” When asked what her stand will be if Apna Dal (S) appeals her to come together, she refused to comment on it but then added, “Time is big, not the person.”

On the other hand, a senior leader of Apna Dal (S) said, “If Krishna Patel comes to the Apna Dal (S) fold and is made MLC, it will send a positive message that the entire party and the family are united. The move will leave no chance for the rival parties to create confusion among the public that there is a rift in the family.”

The move will benefit all the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) candidates during the assembly elections, the leader said, adding that if Apna Dal (S) and Apna Dal united, they would be in a very strong position on 125 assembly seats in UP. These include 40 seats in eastern UP districts and Varanasi is among them.

Apna Dal (S) national spokesperson Rajesh Patel said, “Krishna Patelji is the wife of our mentor and party founder Dr Sonelal Patelji and the mother of our national president Anupriya Patelji. Our entire party respects her a lot. Therefore, if Mataji decides to come with our leader, then the whole party will welcome her step in a grand manner.”

On the other hand, Apna Dal state unit president Rajvan Singh Patel said, “Apna Dal led by party president Krishna Patel is strong, while there is only a perception that Anupriya’s party is strong.”

“Anupriya didn’t speak to our party president in this regard,” he claimed.

The core constituency of the Apna Dal (S) comprises the Kurmi or Patel voters who account for over 9% of electors in UP. The community plays a decisive role in 126 assembly constituencies, according to an Apna Dal leader.

The Kurmi community accounts for over 15% of the votes in over 50 assembly constituencies, the leader added.

Anupriya Patel was expelled from the Apna Dal in 2015. She formed the Apna Dal (S) in 2017. She was elected MP from Mirzapur in 2019 as Apna Dal (S) candidate. In 2014, she was elected from the same seat on the Apna Dal ticket.