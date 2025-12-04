Ammunition trafficking: NIA searches 22 sites in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out coordinated raids on 22 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana post midnight and early Thursday as part of a high-profile investigation into alleged illegal ammunition trafficking from Uttar Pradesh to different parts of Bihar, senior officials confirmed on Thursday. According to officials privy to the development, the searches aimed at dismantling a suspected network supplying illegal ammunition across states. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

People aware of the matter said the NIA, along with local police forces, have taken into possession a number of digital devices, financial documents, ledgers and other incriminating materials from the premises that were searched.

According to the latest updates, no large cache of ammunition or weapons has yet been recovered.

In Uttar Pradesh, NIA carried out raids on 15 establishments linked to an alleged arms trafficker-cum-businessman in Auraiya and Kanpur Dehat districts. Thirteen of these establishments are in Auraiya and two in Kanpur Dehat. The action began at 4 am.

During Thursday’s operation, the NIA reportedly detained two individuals for interrogation. The businessman remained untraceable. Officials suspected that he left Auraiya two days before the raids, accompanied by a close associate.

“Among the sites targeted were several addresses linked to a firearms-supplier known locally as “Sarafa,” based in Auraiya district. NIA teams — supported by police and backed by around 20 vehicles — raided multiple premises: including a petrol pump, houses, and a “gun-house” and shops in the local Sarafa (jewellery) market,” a senior police official said.

The current action is understood to be linked to the Kaimur cartridge recovery case of June 22, 2025, when Bihar Police seized 3,700 live cartridges from a vehicle travelling from Kanpur to Nalanda.

“This highlighted the larger trafficking route,” the senior police official said.

At that time, two men were arrested. One of them was a long-time employee in the alleged arms trafficker’s operations. He is suspected to have provided key information during interrogation, prompting Thursday’s multi-district raids.

Kaimur superintendent of police Harimohan Shukla, in a press conference, had confirmed the recovery and arrests.

The businessman’s family, originally from Gwalior, reportedly established arms-supply networks in the 1980s, dealing with dacoit groups across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Since then, he has built a sprawling business portfolio — jewellery shops, electronics outlets, travel services, and petrol pumps. Agencies maintain that these commercial ventures may have been used to conceal the movement of illegal weaponry.

His gun shop licence in Shimla was cancelled years ago after it emerged that the establishment had been used to channel weapons to criminal and Naxalite groups. In 2010, an STF team reported intercepting his operatives transporting sophisticated weapons intended for insurgent networks in Bihar and West Bengal, according to people familiar with the details.

Officials also claimed that the Auraiya businessman and his father came under scrutiny after weapons from the Purulia armsdrop case of 1995 were traced to Madhya Pradesh. At least four dealers named the father as having procured some of these weapons. Madhya Pradesh police subsequently arrested the father. He died by suicide in 1999, according to people familiar with the details.