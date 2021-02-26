AMU student goes missing, cops trace location to Delhi

A final year Bachelor of Arts (BA) student from the department of foreign languages at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) went missing on Tuesday afternoon, said university officials. A missing case was registered at Civil Lines police station following which, a police team was sent to Delhi to look for the missing student.

“Ashraf Ali, 22, is from a village in Araria district of Bihar and is a final year student of Bachelor of Arts (BA) course. He was residing here in SS Hall South at Aligarh Muslim University,” said Prof Mohd Waseem Ali, proctor, AMU.

“He went missing since Tuesday around 3pm and was last seen by his colleagues and friends in Aligarh’s Shamshad Market but did not return to his room. His mobile was switched off since then. It was put on for merely 50 seconds on Tuesday and Wednesday night,” said the proctor.

“Family members of the student have been informed. It has been a matter of concern and with every passing day, the matter is becoming complicated,” said the proctor.

“It has come to our knowledge that the missing student was moved by road to Delhi,” said Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, superintendent of police (SP), Aligarh.

“We are in contact with the family members and have interacted with his friends in Aligarh. A police team has gone to Delhi to trace the student,” he added.