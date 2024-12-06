Anarchy to continue in Bangladesh till Jinnah’s spirit remains there: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday flagged the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh and said anarchy would continue as long as “Jinnah’s spirit remains there.” Attacking the Congress on the death anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Adityanath questioned why those people, who were pretending by waving the copy of the Constitution, were silent on atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, in Lucknow, Friday. (PTI Photo)

“Some people are deceiving the society. These are the same people who were silent when villages of Dalits were being burnt by the Nizam of Hyderabad. They are pretending by showing the copy of the Constitution and have nothing to do with the values ​​of Babasaheb,” said the CM addressing a gathering on the Ambedkar Mahasabha campus here.

“They are silent on the Bangladesh issue. Not a single word is coming out because they cannot accept the truth and cannot even speak the truth. The Preamble of the Constitution is its soul. The Congress has damaged this soul,” he added.

“In 1975, the Congress had insulted Babasaheb by imposing Emergency. Even today, it is doing the same. They amended the Preamble of the original Constitution and added those words which Babasaheb had not even added in the original Constitution,” said the CM.

“Today in Bangladesh, Hindus, Buddhists and other minorities are being killed by fundamentalists. Their properties are being looted. The dignity of women is being undermined. As long as Jinnah’s spirit remains there, such anarchy will continue,” said Adityanath.

“The poor are being exploited in Bangladesh. This sin was before everyone in the form of the partition of the country in 1947. Its ugly form is again before us in the form of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh,” he claimed.

Adityanath pointed out that there was a large population of Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Till 1971, 22% Hindus lived in Bangladesh. Today, it has come down to 6 to 8%. If the massacre continues, this number will further come down,” said the CM.

“Voices are being raised for Dalits in Bangladesh. Only those people are raising their voices who want to work for Dalits. Whereas those who have always exploited the Dalits as a vote bank are silent on the Bangladesh issue,” he added.

Adityanath also pointed out that those who followed Babasaheb’s advice were safe in India and getting benefits of reservation.

“Our government is respecting them (Dalits) and providing them with facility. However, those who were misled by Yogendra Nath Mandal are today suffering in Pakistan and Bangladesh,” said the CM. Mandal was a contemporary of Babasaheb. On his advice, a large number of Dalits had migrated to Pakistan in 1947 after Partition. However, Mandal came back to India in 1950.

On the occasion, chief minister also apprised the gathering about the upcoming Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar International Centre in Lucknow.

“This international centre is being established on the advice of the Ambedkar Mahasabha. It will have a memorial of Babasaheb, grand auditorium and a library along with a hostel and guest house for girl students,” said the CM.

Prominent among those present on the occasion, included president of the Ambedkar Mahasabha, Lalji Nirmal, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, minister Asim Arun and others.