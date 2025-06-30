Animal are ‘jeevan dhan’, life sans them can’t be imagined: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday described animals as ‘jeevan dhan’—the wealth of life—underscoring the vital bond between humans and animals while advocating for a tech-driven revolution in veterinary medicine. Her remarks came during the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly where she addressed graduating students, scientists and dignitaries from across the country. President Droupadi Murmu addressing the 11th convocation of Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, on June 30. (Sourced)

Expressing concern over the decreasing visibility of domestic animals in rural areas, she said, “These animals have historically supported agriculture. While we have embraced technology, essential soil partners like earthworms are vanishing, leading to barren land. Restoring soil fertility requires collective efforts from farmers, scientists, veterinarians, and citizens.” She emphasized the need to protect and promote livestock wealth as a national responsibility.

Calling the consumption driven culture a bane, the President said: “Covid-19 pandemic had exposed the harmful impact of a consumption-driven culture on humans, animals and the environment”.

She noted that the decline in vulture populations is partly due to chemical drugs used in veterinary treatments. “Banning such drugs is a commendable step toward vulture conservation,” she said and praised the scientific community for this effort. Murmu highlighted that many species are either extinct or on the verge of extinction and stressed the importance of biodiversity conservation for ecological balance. Institutions like IVRI should lead by example in enhancing biodiversity, she said.

“Life without animals cannot be imagined. In our tradition, animals are not just companions; they are our strength and support. That is why I find the word ‘pashu’ (animal) inappropriate. They are ‘jeevan dhan’—our life wealth,” she added.

The President, who was the chief guest at the event, said technology has the potential to transform veterinary sciences just as it has revolutionised other sectors. “Technologies such as genome editing, embryo transfer, artificial intelligence and big data analytics can bring revolutionary changes in veterinary medicine,” she said.

Murmu urged institutions like IVRI to find indigenous, cost-effective treatments and nutrition solutions for animals, aligning with global movements like the ‘One Health’ concept, which recognises the interdependence of humans, animals, and the environment.

The President also stressed the importance of animal vaccination and disease prevention, especially in the context of zoonotic diseases. She said IVRI, as a premier institute, is uniquely positioned to contribute to this global mission. Earlier, she was welcomed in Bareilly by Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath. She conferred 24 medals and degrees on 576 graduating students at the convocation.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel highlighted the employment-generating potential of agriculture and animal husbandry. Citing her experience with Gujarat’s 2003 Krishi Rath Yatra, she spoke about how direct engagement with farmers transformed the state’s rural economy through scientific intervention.

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the IVRI as a global leader in veterinary research and disease diagnosis. “This institution not only strengthens the veterinary sciences but also contributes significantly to rural development,” he said.

Jharkhand governor Santosh Gangwar, Union minister of state for agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary besides officials, researchers and students in large numbers were also present on the occasion.

IVRI played pivotal role in eradicating lumpy skin disease from UP: Yogi

In his address, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath praised IVRI’s 136-year-old legacy, calling it a beacon of modern science and a saviour not just for animals but for humanity as well. “This institution became a life-saver during the Covid-19 pandemic by conducting over two lakh RT-PCR tests in collaboration with the state government,” he said.

Yogi also recounted IVRI’s pivotal role in eradicating the lumpy skin disease from Uttar Pradesh. “The vaccine developed here was tested and approved quickly, and it successfully helped save thousands of cattle,” he said, adding that even the Gaushala in his hometown Gorakhpur had been affected. He exhorted students to serve the voiceless and rise to the challenges ahead.