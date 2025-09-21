Animal attack crisis deepening, govt sitting idle, alleges Akhilesh

Raising the issue of recent animal attacks on humans in the state, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the government was not doing anything regarding the crisis. He has said that if his party came to power, the families of those killed and the injured in wild animal and bull attacks would be helped. (File)

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here on Saturday, Akhilesh said the terror of wild animals had increased under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. “People are continuously dying in attacks by wild animals and stray cattle. This crisis is deepening in Bijnor, Pilibhit, Bahraich, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, and several other districts. The BJP government is failing to fulfil its responsibilities. In 2024, 60 people died and 220 were injured in wild animal attacks in the state. All of them were from poor families belonging to the PDA community,” said Akhilesh.

“The BJP government did not provide any assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured,” he claimed.

While sharpening his attack further against the BJP government, Akhilesh said that under the BJP government, trees were being cut down on a large scale and that BJP members were illegally occupying forest land and ponds. “Wild animals are entering villages and settlements and attacking people. They are taking away domestic animals for food. The poor and farmers are forced to live in fear. Along with wild animals, stray animals are also damaging crops. Farmers are forced to erect fences, yet their crops are damaged. The BJP government is not compensating for crop losses. Attacks by stray animals and bulls have increased in urban areas,” added Akhilesh.

The SP chief also said that there have been massive appointment scams in the state in the BJP regime. “Whether it’s the vice chancellor’s appointments, appointments through the vice chancellors, or appointments in other departments, corruption is rampant everywhere. There has been widespread discrimination against the PDA family in these appointments,” said Akhilesh.

On the issue of special intensive revision (SIR) of voter lists, Akhilesh said the Samajwadi Party was also preparing a new voter list. “We are to our workers and leaders that there will be an SIR in the future. Party leaders and workers should prepare for it. They should focus on creating BLAs (booth-level agents). The party will also provide training to BLAs through its own medium. The Samajwadi Party is educating its workers about the voter list.”