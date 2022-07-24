Anonymous threat letters to four Rampur residents, probe launched
Lucknow Anonymous threat letters were sent to four Rampur residents on Thursday, with the sender demanding a pen drive and map related to national security. Police said the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) unit from Moradabad visited Rampur to investigate the matter and security was provided to the four families who got the letters.
The police said the letters were found outside the house of one Kuldeep Thakur on Thursday morning. They were addressed to Kuldeep Thakur, his uncles Bhanu Pratap and Veerpal Singh and one Gita Devi, all residents of Anwa village of Shahbad tehsil. ‘ISI’, (Pakistan secret agency) was written on each of the letters. The sender threatened to eliminate the four people along with their families if the pen drive and the map were not handed over to him. Additional superintendent of police Sansar Singh said the letters were written in English, Urdu and Arabic. They were kept in different envelopes and placed outside the house of Kuldeep Thakur.
Another police official said primary examination of the letters suggested that they were written by a school child. The mention of a 12-year-old grandson of Geeta Devi in the letter hinted that a person familiar with the family was involved in the matter.
He said initially it seemed to be a mischievous act and it was suspected that the letters were written by the same individual, but still investigation was on as the letter also mentioned the Prime Minister, union home minister, chief minister and national agencies working for internal and external security of the country. He said a probe had been launched and policemen deployed outside the houses of the four people threatened in the letter.
(With inputs from agencies)
B’khand’s historic forts to be developed as tourist hotspots
Lucknow: Historic forts of Bundelkhand will be developed as tourist hotspots to promote tourism in the region. The Yogi Adityanath government has identified the forts which will be renovated as tourist centres. The historic Kalinjar fort in Banda district, spread into 542 hectares, will be developed as a major tourist attraction. According to the state government, light and sound show, camping and trekking, rock climbing and other such events will be introduced to attract tourists.
Trust chairman collected ₹65.70 cr from 350 medical aspirants: ED
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate has claimed in its charge sheet filed against Mahadev Deshmukh, that the former president of charitable trust Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society, had collected around ₹65.70 crore from 350 students for admission to MBBS courses conducted by a medical college run by the trust in Satara district when the medical college had no permission to admit students.
3 more held for Nuh DSP’s murder; nabbed cleaner is bipolar, say cops
Three men suspected to have accompanied the dumper driver who allegedly ran over and killed Nuh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh were arrested by police from the Tauru area on Saturday. Police have so far arrested six suspects involved in the case, including the driver. They were arrested on Friday night and Saturday evening from different locations in Tauru, police said. Three of them have been taken on a two-day police remand.
Transparency in treatment is key for docs to prevent medicolegal cases: Experts
“Knowledge of the various nuances of medicolegal practice is incomplete without understanding how to prevent fallacies in medicolegal cases,” said speakers. Opening remarks were delivered by professor and head of the department of FMT, Dr Richa Choudhary. The guest of honour, DK Thakur, commissioner of police, deliberated on MLC prescriptions for doctors. Hospital administrators, clinicians, nurses, and students in these domains were the principal participants in CME.
In a first, Byculla zoo to get underwater crocodile viewing gallery
Mumbai Come October, the Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan, commonly called the Byculla zoo, is set to get Asia's first one-of-a-kind underwater viewing gallery for crocodiles and gharials. Currently home to five crocodiles and two gharials, the zoo is capable of housing 20 more of both species. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned a few more additions and is set to bring four crocodiles from Solapur zoo and seven gharials from Nandankanan in Odisha.
