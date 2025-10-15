Another cache of illegal crackers seized from Gosainganj day after blast kills two

A day after a firecracker explosion killed two people in Gosaiganj, Lucknow police on Wednesday seized 1,014 kg of illegal handmade firecrackers worth about ₹3 lakh during a major crackdown against illegal storage and sale of explosives in residential areas. The arrested accused, Haseeb, with the cache of illegal crackers (HT Photo)

“One person was also taken into custody,” said DCP, South, Nipun Agarwal.

Even on the day of the accident (Tuesday), the police had seized a large amount of illegal firecrackers, seizing total 68 cartons of firecrackers weighing around 2,300 kg, estimated at ₹5 lakh, and detained one person.

With this the total seizure from the area stands over 3,314 kg.

ACP, Gosainganj Rishabh Runwal said a team of police raided a house in Matan Tola locality and recovered 37 sacks containing different types of handmade firecrackers. “The accused, identified as Haseeb, confessed that he had stocked the firecrackers for sale during Diwali but failed to produce any valid licence for their storage or transport,” a police statement said.

“A case has been registered under Section 9B of the Explosives Act, 1884, at Gosainganj police station,” the DCP added.

The action was carried out under the state-wide special drive launched by the Uttar Pradesh director general of police against illegal firecracker storage. Authorities have appealed to citizens to purchase firecrackers only from licensed vendors and to report any illegal storage or sale of explosives to the police helpline 112.