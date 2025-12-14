Another child killed in wolf attack; toll reaches 12 in Bahraich

Another infant fell prey to a wolf attack in Bahraich’s Kaiserganj forest division, forest officials said on Saturday, adding the predator was later shot dead. The wolf killed in Bahraich’s Kaiserganj area on Saturday. (Sourced)

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav said one-year-old Arvi, the daughter of Ram Kumar and Ram Kumari, and her mother were sleeping on the verandah of their house in the Jaruwa hamlet of Godhaiya No. 4 village when the wolf entered the house premises and dragged the child away around 3am on Saturday.

As the mother raised an alarm, family members and others gathered and tried to trap the animal. However, the predator managed to flee.

The DFO said a team equipped with drones and shooters was rushed to the site. The wolf was spotted in drone footage, after which it was shot dead near a riverbank.

The DFO said due to the presence of bushes and river sand, there was not much scope to rescue the animal alive. He added that the wolf was a fully grown male aged around five years.

The child’s body, however, could not be traced till Saturday evening, and a search operation was underway to trace her, the DFO stated.

This was the second such attack that the region has witnessed in a week. On December 7, a 4-month-old child was killed by a wolf in Malhanpurwa hamlet of Godhaoya No. 3 village. Since September 9, as many as 12 people, including 10 children, have been killed in wolf attacks in the region.

In 2024, 10 people, including 9 children, were killed in wolf attacks. Eight of them were killed between July and September. A total of six wolves were trapped, out of which one was killed by villagers in Tamachpur village, while another died after being captured last year. While last year the attacks occurred in the Mahsi tehsil, this year most of the attacks were being reported from the Kaiserganj area.

Taking serious note of the issue, chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Bahraich on September 27 this year and ordered to “capture or shoot” the wolves involved in the attacks. The forest department has since eliminated five wolves.

