Another cold day coming to Lko: Minimum temp to be around 7°C

Intense cold that has gripped Uttar Pradesh threw normal life out of gear on Friday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Lucknowites woke up to overcast skies on Friday. Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 17 and 6.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shallow to moderate fog was experienced in the morning after which the sky became mainly clear. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 19 and 7 degree Celsius, respectively.

The forecast for the next 24 hours is dry weather mostly over the state. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places late night/ early morning hours in West UP. The IMD has issued a warning of a cold day very likely at isolated places and dense fog at isolated places in East UP.

At Varanasi airport Met station, the maximum temperature was recorded at 15.8°C which was 5.1 degrees below normal, and the minimum was 6.5°C, which is 2.4 degrees below normal, the weatherman said. The weather on Friday remained similar to Thursday, with cold winds blowing throughout the day, intensifying the chill.

The maximum and minimum temperatures remained almost the same in Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, and other adjoining districts on Friday.

Dense fog caused low visibility in Varanasi until 9 am on Friday, and visibility remained low in the outskirts of the city and rural pockets of the district. Low visibility slowed the speed of trains and buses, with several buses reaching their destinations in Varanasi late by an hour or more.

The cold forced people to remain huddled in their houses.

According to the IMD bulletin, there was no major change in night temperatures in all the divisions of the state during the last 24 hours. Night temperatures were above normal in Bareilly and Moradabad divisions of the state (+1.6°C to +3.0°C); below normal in Varanasi division (minus 1.6°C to minus 3°C) and normal in the remaining divisions (minus 1.5°C to +1.5°C).

Etawah and Kanpur (City) recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 4.6°C.