In another act of rail track sabotage, a cement block and a 1.25-metre-long iron piece, said to be a part of a railway track, were reportedly placed on a railway track on the Bareilly-Tanakpur route near Dibnapur railway station near Bareilly in the wee hours of Saturday, said senior police officials on Sunday. They said an FIR was lodged against unidentified people by railway authorities at Hafizganj police station. Another train derailment bid in Bareilly:Cement block, 1.25 metre iron piece found on railway track

The incident came to light when the loco pilot of a goods train that was plying the section applied emergency brakes immediately after the obstructions hit the train, railway officials said. Although no injuries were reported in the incident, the incident disrupted train movements on the route for around 30 minutes.

The officials said the track came under the Izzatnagar division of the Bareilly region.

This was the 38th incident of railway track sabotage in Uttar Pradesh since January this year, and fifth such incident reported in the Bareilly region in the last four months.

The spokesperson of Izzatnagar railway division, Rajendra Singh said the incident was reported around 12.30 am on Saturday.

A police official privy to the development said the involvement of criminal elements was suspected in the incident. He added the FIR was lodged under Railway Act section 151 for trying to cause damage or destruction to railway property and section 153 for endangering the safety of train passengers through any unlawful act or by any willful omission or neglect.

Previously, additional director general (ADG) of Government Railway Police (GRP), Prakash stated that 34 such incidents had been worked out and several mischievous and criminal elements were arrested in connection with the cases, but no terror angle was found in the investigation held so far. He, however, had added that terror angle could still not be ruled out since passengers’ safety was involved.