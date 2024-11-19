Ansals’ 9.72cr power dues: Residents say they pay upfront, claim unlawful billing practices

Residents of Sushant Golf City (SGC) have raised concerns about unlawful electricity billing practices by M/s Ansal API Infrastructure Ltd, accusing the company of improper charges and failure to deposit bills with LESA (MVVNL). For representation only (HT File Photo)

In a letter to the MD of MVVNL and the secretary of UPERC on October 15, the residents explained that they are pre-paying for electricity through prepaid meters, which charge them for both electricity consumption and fixed meter charges. Despite these advance payments, the company has not been depositing the collected funds with LESA.

Meanwhile, LESA has issued a third warning to Ansal API for failing to deposit ₹9.72 crore, threatening disconnection if the payment is not made.

According to LESA’s executive engineer Dharmesh Saxena, being a satellite township, the Ansals holds a 10MVA single-point connection, distributing power across its township and collecting payments from residents, which are then supposed to be paid to MVVNL. But for the last three months they have not paid the bill.

Sushant Golf City Resident Welfare Association president ML Sahu said that the residents complained about a sudden increase in fixed charges, which rose from ₹110 per KW/month to approximately ₹110-200 per month starting October 1, 2024. This increase affects certain societies, like Santushti Enclave-2 and Celebrity Green, leading to additional monthly costs of up to ₹4,170.

They also pointed out that they do not receive detailed billing, including per-unit rates or a breakdown of fixed charges, violating the Electricity Code-2005.

Moreover, the company has been charging regular maintenance fees as part of the fixed charges, which residents argue is illegal and constitutes harassment.

The residents are seeking immediate intervention from MVVNL, UPPCL, and UPERC to resolve these issues and ensure compliance with the applicable regulations.

Indresh Tripathi, deputy general manager of electricity supply at Ansal API, said that the company does not overcharge consumers, stating that the rates are set at ₹6.05 per unit for the first 150 units, ₹6.60 per unit for 150 to 300 units, and ₹7.15 per unit for usage exceeding 300 units. Additionally, the fixed charges amount to ₹110, with a 5% electricity duty.

Tripathi further highlighted the township’s maintenance issues, revealing that there is an outstanding balance of over ₹40 crore in maintenance charges from residents. Of this, more than 30% is attributed to the upkeep of electricity in common areas.

He urged residents to recognise the responsibilities of living in a township, including payment for services such as street lighting, water supply, and gardening. “In a township, if you don’t pay maintenance charges, how will the township function?” he asked.

Tripathi said that the company is ready to hand over control to residents.“If they don’t want to pay, we are ready to hand over the responsibility to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, LESA has directed Ansal API to clear its outstanding payments, warning that failure to do so may result in the disconnection of their supply. LESA officials reiterated that it is Ansal API’s responsibility to settle the dues in a timely manner, or risk further power disconnection to a large population.