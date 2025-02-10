Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday criticised outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi for celebrating her win from the Kalkaji assembly constituency and said her act showed that he had no concern for the defeat of Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Anurag Thakur takes a dig at Atishi for celebrating her win amid AAP loss

“Her dance was not just about winning one seat; it meant something much more,” Thakur said, talking to reporters in Lucknow.

The BJP leader alleged Kejriwal wanted to eliminate everyone within his own party, but ended up losing himself.

The BJP secured a resounding victory, making a comeback in Delhi after 27 years, while AAP suffered a crushing defeat. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and several senior leaders lost their seats. However, Atishi managed to retain the Kalkaji seat

Following her win, AAP supporters celebrated in Kalkaji with Atishi joining the festivities.

Thakur further said that the Delhi electorate had once again proven that only “Modi’s guarantee” works in the country. He claimed India was progressing toward becoming the world’s third-largest economy and that the Union Budget reflected this vision. He accused AAP of becoming a “disaster” for Delhi, alleging that the party was deeply entrenched in corruption.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Thakur pointed out that the party had set a record by failing to open its account in Delhi. He also criticised opposition alliances, saying that coalitions without clear policies and intentions are bound to collapse. “When you try to undermine the people, they will never accept you,” he said.

Thakur said the BJP’s landslide win in Ayodhya’s Milkipur assembly bypoll was a befitting reply to the Opposition’s false propaganda.

He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that his vision was to live every moment for the country and make India a developed nation. Referring to Congress’s past actions, he reminded them of the Emergency era, when leaders like George Fernandes were jailed.

Concluding with a remark on Ram temple politics, he said, “Those who never believed in Lord Ram are now trying to become ‘Raja Ram’ overnight, but Shri Ram has shown them their true place.”