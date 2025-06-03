Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Apna Dal (S) begins 2027 poll push with workers’ meet

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 03, 2025 09:32 PM IST

Describing the convention as a symbol of “organisational strength, ideological commitment, and collective resolve,” Anupriya Patel urged party workers to operate in “mission mode.”

With an eye on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Apna Dal (S) held a state-level workers’ convention and monthly meeting at Gandhi Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday, aiming to energise its cadre and reinforce its political messaging. The gathering, led by Union Minister and party National President Anupriya Patel, served as a platform to shift from routine engagement to targeted mobilisation.

Anupriya Patel calls for ‘mission mode’ drive, party to mark July 2 as Swabhiman Diwas (Sourced)
Patel stressed the need for discipline, grassroots outreach, and strengthening organisational structure. “Every karyakarta must take it upon themselves to strengthen the party structure, expand public contact, and amplify the voice of the marginalised,” she said. She also underscored the importance of internal unity and issued clear instructions to the newly appointed state president, RP Gautam, including the elimination of factionalism, the revival of weak district units, and the institution of monthly reviews.

Reinforcing the party’s legacy and ideological foundations, Anupriya Patel announced that Dr Sonelal Patel’s birth anniversary will be commemorated as ‘Swabhiman Diwas’ on July 2 in Lucknow. The occasion will be used to mobilise the party’s support base and celebrate its roots in social justice movements.

National working president and UP cabinet minister Ashish Patel urged party workers to maintain focus amid changing political dynamics. “Stay away from conspiracies. Stay focused on building the party,” he said, while affirming the party’s continued commitment to Ambedkarite values and the rights of backward and Dalit communities.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Apna Dal (S) begins 2027 poll push with workers’ meet
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
