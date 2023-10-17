Apna Dal (S) favours caste survey: Anupriya Patel

LUCKNOW Apna Dal (Sonelal), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has raised the demand of a caste survey and increase in income limit celling for OBC creamy layer to ₹15 lakh per annum. Apna Dal (S) chief and Union minister Anupriya Patel addressing an event in Pratapgarh on October 17. (Sourced)

Addressing a public meeting on the death anniversary of party founder Sonelal Patel at GIC ground in Pratapgarh on Tuesday, the Apna Dal (S) chief and Union minister Anupriya Patel said, “The Apna Dal (S) has been raising demand of caste-based survey since the party’s formation. Sonelal Patel was the first to give ‘Jiski jitni sankya bhari uski utni hissedari’ slogan.”

“The basis of our social structure is ‘caste’. After 1931, caste-based survey was not conducted in the country. Today the need of the hour is ‘caste survey’. The authentic number of each caste will be known from the exercise. It is necessary for the empowerment of the weaker section in the society,” she said.

“The caste survey alone is not going to deliver social justice. On the basis of statistics, we also need information about social and economic backwardness. The benefits of the government schemes should be provided to the oppressed people. Our country is the largest democratic country in the world. Caste survey is necessary to strengthen democracy. It is a medium to make democracy more mature and powerful,” Patel added.

“The income limit ceiling for OBC creamy layer should be increased to ₹15 lakh. PM Narendra Modi had increased the limit from 6 lakh to 8 lakh. Now, it should be further increased and a ministry should be formed for the welfare of backward communities on the lines of the minority ministry. The participation of each section of the society should be ensured in the four pillars of democracy,” the minister said.

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Ashish Patel said, “Apna Dal (S) does not just talk but also gives results for Dalits and backward classes. Apna Dal (S) chief ensured implementation of 27% OBC reservation in Navodaya schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Sainik schools. The OBC reservation in medical exam (NEET) has also been implemented.” The Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 13 MLAs in Uttar Pradesh assembly and two Lok Sabha MPs.

The Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) led by Krishna Patel raised the demand for a CBI inquiry into the death of Apna Dal founder Sonelal Patel. The party organised a demonstration near Dr Ambedkar’s statue in Hazratganj, Lucknow, on Tuesday to mark the death anniversary of Sonelal Patel.

Addressing the party workers, Krishna Patel said, Apna Dal was established to get power to change the entire system. When Apna Dal was rapidly advancing its political campaign, a fatal attack was carried out on its founder Dr Sonelal Patel during a public meeting at Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in 1999. Later, Patel died under mysterious circumstances on October 17, 2009, she said.

SP MLA from Sirathu assembly seat Pallavi Patel said, “Some family members of Sonelal Patel are reaping the benefits of power with doing politics in the name of Patel. They have neither raised the demand nor written a letter to the government to probe his death.”

