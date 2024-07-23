Appoint nodal officers for every project: U.P. CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed top officials to appoint a nodal officer for every project even as he directed them to ensure implementation of development projects and public welfare schemes within deadline while also ensuring quality. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath inspecting an under construction music university at Azamgarh’s Hariharpur. (Sourced)

Yogi said the nodal officers should give progress report every week and that senior officers should review the projects every 15 days. The CM issued these directives at a divisional review meeting regarding development works at the auditorium of Azamgarh collectorate. It was his first visit to Azamgarh after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He also took information from the officials about the law and order of the three districts—Azamgarh, Ballia and Mau—of the division. Yogi instructed the top officials to monitor the development projects regularly. “Senior officers should review the projects every 15 days,” he said. “Quality should be taken care of. No project should be late,” Yogi instructed.

Besides, the CM also directed the officials to resolve the problem of traffic jams. Vehicles should not be parked on the road. Street vendors should also be organised, he said. Yogi inspected the under construction Hariharpur Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya in Azamgarh’s Hariharpur. He also took information about the water level of Ghaghra river flowing in Deora area and instructed officials to be alert about flood.

The CM said strict action should be taken against criminals and there should be no laxity in it. Yogi stayed in Azamgarh for around three hours. Azamgarh divisional commissioner Manish Chauhan, DIG Vaibhav Krishna, DM Vishal Bhardwaj and SP Hemraj Meena were prominent among those present in the review meeting. Officials of Mau and Ballia districts attended the meeting virtually.

State government ministers AK Sharma, Dara Singh Chauhan, Danish Ansari, MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Ramsurat Rajbhar, former MLC Yashwant Singh and former MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua were also present on the occasion.