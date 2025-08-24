App-solutely scandalous: Flesh trade racket thrives in several Lucknow spas

A discreet but flourishing flesh trade racket is operating behind the polished glass doors of numerous spa, massage and wellness centres in Lucknow. An investigation by HT has uncovered that several outlets—particularly in upscale areas like Gomti Nagar and Vibhuti Khand, some located mere metres from police outposts—are offering sexual favours disguised as wellness therapies. A SPA and wellness centre in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

These establishments present an apparently legitimate front with serene interiors, soothing music and packages promising relaxation and rejuvenation. But beneath this veneer lies a well-organised network targeting clients with enticing deals.

During the probe, HT posed as a prospective client and contacted multiple spa centres listed on local aggregator platforms and even on social media and dating sites. Several promised “special treatments” and hinted at extra benefits for an additional amount. In some cases, the offers were made over WhatsApp phone calls even before the appointment was confirmed.

“We offer more than just a massage. It will be a memorable experience,” said an executive of a spa located in Gomti Nagar’s Vibhuti Khand area, before sharing discounted rates for what they termed as “extra services.”

How customers are wooed

According to insiders and calls made during the investigation, the initial offer often gives heavy discounts on regular massages. Once the customer walks in, the staff subtly suggests add-on services. Prices for these services range from ₹2,000 to ₹8,000, depending on the client’s willingness to pay. On demand, they even make a video call to show the face of the massager and the place to make it appear secure. In some cases, the spa workers even offer to visit the client’s home for “personalised therapy sessions.

“We have both male and female massage therapists. We can come to your place for privacy,” one masseuse offered during a phone conversation with the HT reporter, quoting an additional fee for home visits.

Client source: Dating sites to social media

Most of these spas operate actively, advertising on platforms like Instagram, FB and Telegram. Interestingly, many of them make their account on dating sites, luring customers directly. On social media, their posts flaunt attractive images and discount offers, creating an easy entry point for the first-time customers. Customers are often contacted through WhatsApp, where explicit menus are shared. Experts also said that they often list themselves on a search engine with their number and the location where customers contact them directly.

Virendra Kumar Singh, director of the Delhi- based NGO Mission Mukti Foundation, which has exposed many such spas, including those in Uttar Pradesh, said, “They are also well connected with hotels and local dhabas . We have always asked hotel staff and eateries and they were quick to provide us services, including in Meerut.”

No licensing, no data, no police action: Spas running on their own

Shockingly, the experts revealed that these spas in the state capital area are running without any proper licensing system in the absence of any regulatory body. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation, which gives business licenses, too, does not have data of how many such spas are currently registered in the city.

Singh, who had given UP police a tip-off about such spas in Meerut and Lucknow said, “None of these spa centres have any licences. During our raids with police, we have never found any trade licences with them, including in Lucknow where we raided and minors were recovered from the spa.”

Sangeeta Sharma, secretary of the NGO Human Unity Movement, and former Childline director, said, “LMC doesn’t have any committee, neither do they involve any civil society to look after the issues. There is no verification, no agreement, only easy money.”

Ashok Singh, chief tax assessment officer of LMC, said, “The spa centres in the city are a very new trend, whereas the LMC bylaws are decades old. Hence, there are no specific/separate bylaws for spa centres.” The officer also said that they do not have any data for the number of such centres running in the city.

Lucknow Police have conducted several raids over the past two years, arresting dozens of spa owners and workers for running sex rackets. However, the business continues to flourish, aided by legal loopholes and frequent rebranding. After each crackdown, the centres reopen under a new name or shift location, making enforcement challenging.

“Despite repeated drives, new spas keep mushrooming. We act on tip-offs and complaints, and have arrested multiple people in the past, but the operators use social media to stay ahead,” said deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Kamlesh Dixit, adding that action would be taken on the inputs received with a city-wide verification drive.

They come for easy money, get lured later: Experts

Experts say that the rising number of such cases points to a parallel economy thriving on the misuse of wellness licences.

Both Sharma and Singh, working in the field for a long time, said most of the people, both male female, working at spas, are youths and have moved to the city from their village for studies or job.

“They join as part-time workers like receptionists, telecallers and gradually they land in flesh trade as they get paid well if they agree to do this, “ said Sharma.

“First they are paid less like ₹10,000, then they are lured with as high as ₹40-50,000,” Singh said.