Arid Bundelkhand to be UP’s hub of water sports

Arid Bundelkhand, which saw trains fetching water from other states for years, is set to become UP’s hub of water sports. The transformation is set to take place in collaboration with the department of irrigation and water resources. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Of the seven places identified for water sports, five are in the Bundelkhand region. “Dams and reservoirs have water round the year. Water sports do not consume water but attract tourists and boost the local economy,” said a senior official with the department of tourism.

Sailing, kayaking, canoeing, and other water sports will find a new home in Uttar Pradesh along with other water sport activities. “Water sports will be promoted at seven dams and reservoirs,” read a press statement issued on Saturday by the state government.

The state government plans to generate jobs too along with a push to tourism, with new restaurants, transport, and local guide services. Part of the plan includes development of infrastructure at seven key sites across Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Sonbhadra, Hamirpur, Jhansi, Siddharthnagar, and Banda.

The objective of this initiative is to transform these scenic water bodies into attractive destinations for tourists. Development of modern tourism facilities such as resorts, boating, water sports, trekking, and camping will not only attract tourists but also boost local employment and economic growth.

The initiative is likely to engage ex-servicemen from the Navy for water sports. “The dams and reservoirs selected for eco-tourism development include Gunta Dam in Chitrakoot, Arjun Dam in Mahoba, Dhandraul Dam in Sonbhadra, Maudha Dam in Hamirpur, Garhmau Lake in Jhansi, Majhouli Sagar in Siddharthnagar, and Nawab Tank in Banda,” read the statement.

Bundelkhand gets less rain than the state’s average. While in 2024 the state average rainfall was 746 mm, Jhansi’s average was 721mm, Mahoba had 598mm, Hamirpur 708mm, while Chatrakoot got 785mm and Banda 767mm.

The department of irrigation and water resources will provide technical support and necessary approvals. It will also ensure that the safety and structural integrity of the dams are not compromised and that environmental and safety standards for water-based activities are strictly followed. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh offer such activities to people.

This project is expected to benefit local communities both directly and indirectly. The development of tourism will create employment opportunities in areas such as hotels, restaurants, transportation, and guiding services. Moreover, it will further strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s position on the national and international tourism map, read the statement.

Bundelkhand, a cluster of seven districts in southern Uttar Pradesh, long plagued by water scarcity, faced challenges such as land infertility, and climate vulnerability bringing in initiatives such as water harvesting and dam construction.