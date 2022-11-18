Army man pushed off moving train in Bareilly; probe underway

LUCKNOW An army man lost his leg and was in a critical condition after a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) allegedly pushed him from a moving train at Bareilly Junction railway station on Thursday, after a spat over some issue, officials said on Friday. The TTE was not arrested till last reports came in. Furious over the incident, some co-passengers beat up another TTE.

The victim was identified as army rifleman Sonu Kumar Singh, 30, a resident of Ballia district who was travelling on Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. The man was allegedly pushed by TTE Supan Boro when the train started moving from Bareilly junction, following which the former came under the wheels and his one leg was amputated while the other was badly crushed, stated Devi Dayal, DySP, GRP (Moradabad).

Singh’s life was saved as one of his colleagues stopped the train by pulling the chain. He was undergoing treatment at a military hospital.

Sensing trouble, the TTE jumped from the other side of the train and disappeared from the spot. An FIR under charges of IPC Section 307 for murder was lodged against him at Bareilly GRP police station on the complaint of army subedar Harinder Kumar Singh, said the DySP.

He said the police were trying to record the statement of the victim, but he was not in a position to speak.

Senior divisional commercial manager (Morabadad division), Sudhir Singh, stated that according to the video footage of the incident, the victim had not been pushed off the train, as reported by the investigative team. “However, it is yet to be ascertained if the victim was pushed. Investigation is underway to determine what was the cause of the army man’s fall.”