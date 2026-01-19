The Indian Army will organise a 15-day Agniveer recruitment rally at the AMC Stadium of AMC Centre and College, Lucknow Cantonment, from February 6 to 20, with nearly 13,000 shortlisted candidates from 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh expected to take part. Dwarika Prasad, Defence PRO said, “Four days are reserved for the finalisation of candidates after the rally is over.” Army to conduct Agniveer recruitment rally in Lucknow from Feb 6

Conducted under the aegis of Recruiting Zone Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the rally will be organised by the Army Recruiting Office (Headquarters), Lucknow. This will be the sixth recruitment rally in the ongoing series being held across the state.

The rally will cover recruitment for Agniveer (General Duty), Agniveer (Technical), Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical (SKT) and Agniveer (Tradesmen). Only candidates who have cleared the online Common Entrance Exam (CEE), held in July 2025, are eligible to participate.

According to Army officials, separate admit cards have been issued to candidates belonging to Auraiya, Chitrakoot, Kannauj, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Gonda, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Fatehpur and Lucknow districts. Candidates must report at the AMC Centre and College Stadium on the date and time mentioned on their admit cards.

Army officials have advised candidates to practise for the physical tests, including running, as per the rally notification. All documents, including admit cards, must be carried in original.

Candidates were also cautioned against falling prey to touts or indulging in unfair means, with the Army reiterating that the recruitment process is completely fair and transparent. Those facing any issues related to the rally have been advised to contact the Army Recruiting Office (Headquarters), Lucknow, in advance to avoid confusion later.