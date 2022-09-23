Around 4 cr people got free treatment under Ayushman Bharat: Mandaviya

Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya interacted virtually with Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries from across the states, including Uttar Pradesh, on the occasion of fourth anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Yojana on Friday.

Twenty beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh, along with principal secretary health and family welfare, Parth Sarthi Sen Sharma and CEO, state health agency SACHIS, Sangeeta Singh attended the programme, said a press statement.

Shafiq, a beneficiary’s brother from Betiyahata of Gorakhpur, said his 36-year-old brother Naseeb was getting treatment for mouth cancer under the scheme and till now he had availed treatment worth Rs.1.28 lakh free of cost in Poddar Hospital of Gorakhpur.

The Union health minister said around 4 crore people of the country had got the benefit of free treatment under the scheme in the past four years. Sharma said 2.15 crore Ayushman cards had been made in the state and more than 15 lakh people had got the benefit of free treatment under the scheme in the last four years.

In Uttar Pradesh, 3,140 hospitals, including 2,031 government and 1,109 private one, are empanelled where Ayushman Bharat card holders can avail treatment facilities. Ayushman card making fortnight is also being organised in the state from September 15 under which 5.45 lakh cards have been made so far.