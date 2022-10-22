Arrest warrant issued against Prayagraj MP for poll code violation

The MP/MLA court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Rita Bahuguna Joshi, the BJP MP from Prayagraj, and four others in a case related to the violation of the election code of conduct.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Ambrish Kumar Srivastava issued the arrest warrant against the MP for holding a public meeting in Lucknow Cantonment assembly segment ahead of the 2012 state elections, even when the deadline for electioneering was over.

Rita Bahuguna was then contesting for the seat on a Congress ticket.

An FIR was lodged against the incident on February 17, 2012 at Krishna Nagar police station. The court has fixed November 2 as the next date for the hearing.