Arrest warrant issued against Prayagraj MP for poll code violation

Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Additional chief judicial magistrate Ambrish Kumar Srivastava issued the arrest warrant against the MP for holding a public meeting in Lucknow Cantonment assembly segment ahead of the 2012 state elections, even when the deadline for electioneering was over.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, the BJP MP from Prayagraj. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The MP/MLA court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Rita Bahuguna Joshi, the BJP MP from Prayagraj, and four others in a case related to the violation of the election code of conduct.

Rita Bahuguna was then contesting for the seat on a Congress ticket.

An FIR was lodged against the incident on February 17, 2012 at Krishna Nagar police station. The court has fixed November 2 as the next date for the hearing.

Saturday, October 22, 2022
