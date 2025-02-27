Menu Explore
Art exhibition Myth in Lucknow | Artist Dheeraj Yadav plays with lines and mystical themes

ByS Farah Rizvi
Feb 27, 2025 04:33 PM IST

Contemporary artist Dheeraj Yadav's work titled Myth - The Palimpsest of Lines is on display at the Kokoro Art Gallery in the state capital.  

Contemporary artist Dheeraj Yadav's work titled Myth - The Palimpsest of Lines is on display at the Kokoro Art Gallery in the state capital.

Muzaffar Ali And Meera at the exhibition
Muzaffar Ali And Meera at the exhibition

The exhibition features 39 artworks by Dheeraj, including a series of paper artworks that offer visual interpretations of the Bhagavad Gita, blending past, present, and future narratives.

"As an artist, I enjoy treating the surface with layers of organic pigments, creating depth and texture through a meticulous process of soaking, rubbing, and scratching," he says.

Dheeraj's artworks have been widely exhibited and collected both in India and internationally. He has won several prestigious awards including the Ravi Jain Memorial Award.

Filmmaker Muzaffar Ali and Sufi Kathak dancer Manjari Chaturvedi inaugurated the exhibition.

Talking about the exhibition, Vandana Sehgal, the gallery's founder, an art connoisseur, and architect, shared her insights about the artist's work: "Dheeraj frequently uses female personifications in his artwork, often referencing the theme of 'Mother.' One of the recurring motifs in his work is the fish, symbolising the nurturing and gentle nature of motherhood. His artworks also incorporates animal and bird figures rooted in tribal art, surrounded by directional arrows that guide the viewer’s gaze and serve as visual pathfinders.”

On her art curation and exhibits, she adds, “Although some areas in his paintings appear flat in colour, they are structured with lines, leading the viewer’s mind toward shapes rather than mere colour dominance. Dheeraj’s technique of layering colours with unconventional materials like coffee, turmeric, and alta (traditional red dye) creates a textured, aged effect. The backgrounds are sometimes highlighted with acrylic gold or gold powder."

The exhibition is open for public viewing till March 24, 2025.

Artist Dheeraj Yadav and Manjari Chaturvedi
Artist Dheeraj Yadav and Manjari Chaturvedi
Vandana Sehgal, Navneet Sehgal and Manjiri
Vandana Sehgal, Navneet Sehgal and Manjiri
Follow Us On