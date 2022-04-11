Artificial lung installed at Varanasi’s Assi ghat to create awareness about air pollution
A pair of artificial lungs was installed at the Assi ghat in Varanasi to spread awareness about the effect of air pollution by the climate agenda campaign on Sunday.
Social activist Ekta Shekhar, Institute of environment and sustainable development, Dr AS Raghubanshi and Yoga guru Pandit Vijay Prakash Mishra were present at the ghat.
Dr Raghubanshi said, “This is an effort to create awareness among the people while displaying the effect of air pollution on these artificial lungs. Air pollution increases in Varanasi every year. Air pollution has a serious effect on health. There is a need to promote a clean energy-based strong public transport system.”
Shekhar said, “The high-quality filters have been used to make these artificial lungs. Due to air pollution, the lungs will become dark. We are trying to show that air pollution has a bad effect on our lungs and health. In the reports of central pollution control, it is being seen that several cities in UP are among the country’s most polluted cities.”
Yoga guru Pandit Vijay Prakash Mishra hoped that after seeing the effect of pollution on these lungs, people would surely try to work for environmental conservation and adopt electric vehicles. wo
UP power dept worker ends life after boss asks him to 'send wife for night'
A UP power corporation worker died after setting himself on fire outside the house of an engineer who had allegedly asked him to "send his wife for a night", police said on Monday. The JE and another lineman, Jagatpal, have been suspended. Before taking the step on Saturday night at Hydle Colony in Pallia, lineman Gokul (42) made a video levelling the allegations.
Prayagraj fire department issues tips for women to check LPG leakage
Determined to put a check on frequent incidents of fire outbreaks due to different reasons, including leakage of LPG cylinders in household kitchens in summers, the fire department has been carrying out an awareness campaign with special focus on housewives. The fire department has issued some tips for women to ensure no leakage takes place from LPG cylinders. Although no one was hurt in the incident, goods worth several lakh were gutted.
Sanjay Gandhi National Park soon to get a makeover
Mumbai The Maharashtra government is planning a makeover of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and has directed the state forest department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same. It has estimated a cost of ₹400 crore for the makeover project, the officials said. “Change the face of SGNP in such a way that not only from Mumbai and Maharashtra, but it should also attract foreign tourists,” Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
Congress accuses Pravin Darekar of ₹2,000 crore bank fraud, BJP leader cries harassment
After Kirit Somaiya, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has turned up the heat on another Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Bhai Jagtap on Monday alleged that Darekar had committed a ₹2,000 crore fraud in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank and demanded his arrest.
Amid price rise, 60 kg lemons,40 kg onions and 38kg garlic reported stolen from warehouse in UP’s Shahjahanpur
Amid price rise, even fruits and vegetables seem to have become a lucrative target for criminals, so much so that thieves allegedly fled with 60kg lemons, 40kg onions and 38kg garlic from a warehouse under the Tilhar police station limits in Shajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Bemused by the incident, the local police at the Tilhar police station said they are investigating the matter.
