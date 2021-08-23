As a tribute to Kalyan Singh, UP govt announces road named after him in Ayodhya

The road leading to the Ram Janmbhoomi complex in Ayodhya will be named after Kalyan Singh as a tribute to the senior BJP leader, Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced on Monday. “One road each will be named after Babu ji, Ram Bhakt Late #kalyansinghji, by the Public Works Department in Ayodhya, Aligarh, Etah, Bulandshahr and Prayagraj. Babu ji gave up power for Ram Mandir but did not fire at kar sevaks !! Instructions to the officers to submit the proposal soon !!” Maurya’s tweet roughly translated from Hindi read.

Kalyan Singh died on Saturday at a hospital in the state capital of Lucknow following a long illness. Kalyan Singh was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on July 4 following a deterioration in his condition. He was 89.

A two-time chief minister from June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999, Singh also served as the governor of Rajasthan. Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and central levels. Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob of "karsevaks" in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. He along with veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and MM Joshi were among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case in September last year.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said he will be holding a cabinet meeting soon to discuss whether the newly-constructed mini airport in Aligarh should be named after Kalyan Singh. Adityanath’s comments came after several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Aligarh reiterated their demand to name the city airport after Kalyan Singh.

Officials have said the last rites of Kalyan Singh will be performed on Monday at Rajghat in the Narora area of Bulandshahr district with full state honours. The mortal remains of the BJP leader were kept at Ahilya Bai Holkar stadium in Aligarh and taken to his village Madholi.