Ashok Leyland EV plant proof of improved law and order in Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the inauguration of Ashok Leyland’s electric plant in the state capital is proof of improved law and order scenario and infrastructure development in the state. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the Ashok Leyland EV plant in Lucknow on Friday. (HT Photo)

Singh, who represents Lucknow in Lok Sabha, was in his parliamentary constituency to inaugurate the Ashok Leyland’s EV plant in Sarojini Nagar.

“Once there was goonda raj in the state. But today, industries are coming here daily,” Singh said, while addressing the gathering.

“Till date, Uttar Pradesh has received investment of ₹34,000 lakh crore. The Yogi Adityanath government has set an investment target of ₹36,000 lakh crore,” Singh said.

Ashok Leyland’s plant is part of the state’s Fortune 500 Investment policy, he said.

The defence minister credited chief minister Yogi Adityanath with taking the state on the path of development.

“Yogiji is also an economic expert. How to make profit, you (CM) know,” Singh said.

He made this comment while informing the gathering that the state government has provided 75% of the total 70-acre land for the project to the Hinduja Group at a subsidised rate.

“This decision will have far reaching consequences for the state’s economic prosperity in future,” Singh added.

The defence minister thanked the Hinduja Group for having faith in the state government.

“This project is proof that industries (industrialists) have bestowed faith on the state,” said Singh. The defence minister also said Uttar Pradesh is becoming a hub of defence manufacturing.

“We also have a defence corridor in the state. The BrahMos missile is also being manufactured in Lucknow. Everyone knows what BrahMos did in Operation Sindoor,” Singh said.

Before 2014, domestic defence production in the country was only ₹46000 crore, he said, adding that this figure is ₹1.5 lakh crore.

Singh also said the defence export before 2014 was only ₹1000 crore and today it is more than ₹25,000 crore.

By 2029-30, defence exports from India will be ₹50,000 crore, he added.

Union heavy industries minister HD Kumaraswamy was also present and addressed the gathering.