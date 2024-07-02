Asli vardi aur police station alag hota hai: Kid who became cop for a day

Prashant Kumar, a seven-year-old from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, was made ADG (Additional Director General) Zone for a day. “Bahut mazaa aaya. I love playing chor-police with my friends. Getting to be real police for a day was fun. Asli vardi aur police station sab alag hota hai. I see cops on TV, so I tried to copy them,” says Prashant. ADG Zone of Varanasi Piyush Mordia (left) with another official giving charge to (middle) Prashant Kumar

Currently battling tumour in his leg, the child aspires to become a police officer when he grows up. “His treatment has been on for five months and he’s responding well. It helps us keep our hope of seeing him as a cop someday alive,” says his father, Ranjeet Kumar Ram.

Ram, who is a construction labourer from Patna living in Varanasi, adds, “Abhi tak toh hum filmo mein hi dekha karte the aise afsar banna. (Actors) Salman Khan aur Akshay Kumar ko dekha tha aise vardi mein... we couldn’t have asked for more. It felt like the fulfilment of a long-awaited dream.”

Piyush Mordia, the ADG Zone of Varanasi, allowed Prashant to be cop for a day on Ram’s insistence. For Prashant, being on the cop chair was a dream come true. “All the officers and staff at the police station gave me special treatment,” says Prashant.