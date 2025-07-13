ASP chief Azad seeks Muslims’ support for 2027 assembly polls

Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday called upon the Muslim community to support his party in the 2027 UP assembly polls. “Other opposition parties are playing with the sentiments of Muslims and have cheated them whereas the ASP is fighting for their rights,” he claimed. Chandrashekhar Azad said his Azad Samaj Party was fighting for Muslims’ rights. (HT file)

Speaking at a Muslim dialogue conference organised at the KGMU convention centre here, Azad said, “The state government has a problem with Muslims and not with the trouble faced by the common people during the Kanwar Yatra.”

“The devotees move on roads across the state during the month-long Kanwar Yatra. For the administration, it is no problem but when Muslims move on the road to offer namaz during Eid, a police force is deployed to stop them. The BJP government has adopted discriminatory policy toward the Muslims,” Azad alleged.

“The shops belonging to Muslim community are being closed on the Kanwar Yatra route. Muslims are not selling non-vegetarian food, yet they are forced to close their establishments. Even the barber and tea shops belonging to Muslims have been closed. It’s against the Constitution,” he further alleged.

“The Muslims are being deprived of their education rights. Their institutions are being demolished and government schools are being merged. The other opposition parties are mere spectators to the atrocities on the Muslims whereas the ASP cadre has hit the streets to fight for their rights,” the Nagina MP claimed.

“The BJP-led NDA government has brought the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 to harass Muslims. Religious freedom is being denied to the Muslim community. The ASP will fight for their rights. The issues of Muslim empowerment and rights will be in the ASP’s poll manifesto,” he claimed.

“The Muslim dialogue conference has been started by the ASP across the state to launch the fight for their rights. In the 2027 assembly election, the ASP will distribute tickets on the population formula- ‘jiski jitni sankhya bhari uski utni hissedari’. In the upcoming panchayat election, the ASP will distribute tickets on the same formula,” Azad said.

“The ASP will organise Dalit and OBC dialogue conferences in various districts to mobilise their support for the 2027 assembly election. The party has decided to go solo in the assembly election and work on the Dlait-OBC-Muslim formula to unseat the BJP,” he said.

“The BJP is promoting negative politics in Uttar Pradesh as well as in the country. The Muslim community should mobilise its resources to ensure the victory of ASP in the assembly election. The Etawah incident clearly shows that OBCs are being suppressed in the state. Along with Yadav, atrocities are being committed against Lodhi, Kurmi and Sahu communities,” he alleged.