At 62 or 6, Kathak knows no age at workshop!

The participants at a 30-day Kathak workshop that began at Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan belong to entirely different backgrounds. From a school student to nurse, housewife and even a retired banker, people from different walks have enrolled themselves for the workshop and what unites them is their passion to learn the classical dance form. Kathak workshop underway at Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

Before entering the Sansthan where the classes are being conducted under the supervision of Kathak performer Upasana Dixit, they leave the stress of their personal and professional lives outside just to step in the shoes of a learner. The workshop began earlier this week, and every day begins with a revision of the last morning’s lesson before they start with the new steps.

The workshop is attended by mothers like Mamta Tiwari (48), Sapna Awasthi (46) and Geetanjali Rai (47) who could not find time for their hobbies first due to their studies and later getting busy raising their kids, and taking care of their families.

“Our kids had learnt kathak from exponents at the Sansthan and now when they have grown up, it is they who not just motivate us to learn the dance form but also inspire us to try our hands in new hobbies,” said Tiwari.

Geetanjali Rai also shared that she was brought up in a conservative family where she was not allowed to learn dance in childhood. “With time, I understood that one must fulfil all their desires in life. We only have one life, and we must follow our heart. With this thought, I enrolled for the workshop,” said Rai who travels 28 kms daily between her home in Sushant Golf City and Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan just to learn Kathak.

Manju Sahu, a nursing officer in the Paediatrics department of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) and her two daughters Vasavi (8) and Krisha (6) are also among those attending the workshop.

“I manage everything, from my job, household chores, dance class and practice. My daughters are learning Kathak, but I also joined the workshop so that I can inspire them to learn the performing artform with grit. Sometimes, I correct the pose and postures of my daughters while others they help me correct mine,” shared Sahu.

At the same time, Dinesh Rawat (62), is an example of how learning is a life-long process. “I was a banker at a nationalised bank but have always been interested in performing art form. I did an 8-year course in flute followed by Bachelor in Performing Arts (BPA) Flute alongside my job. I did not get married, so I manage everything by myself. I thought Kathak as an opportunity to stay fit and active as mostly living alone leads to depression and anxiety. I find happiness when I learn a performing art form, so I turned up for the workshop,” said Rawat.