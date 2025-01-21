At Mahakumbh: LPG storage capped at 100kg; crackdown on illegal cylinders

The food and logistics department held a special meeting on Tuesday to address key issues related to LPG safety and the use of illegal cylinders at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. The meeting, attended by departmental officials, LPG distributors, gas company representatives, and fire department officers, primarily focused on curbing illegal LPG cylinders. The authorities said that strict action would be taken against anyone found using domestic LPG for commercial purposes (Sourced)

This move follows a report by Hindustan Times on Tuesday, which revealed that many pilgrims, particularly those with limited means, were resorting to using cheaper, unapproved 5kg cylinders marked without the ISI certification, posing severe risks. The report also highlighted the growing black market for these illegal cylinders, with vendors actively operating in the Mela area, despite the ban on their sale.

In a bid to mitigate these risks, key safety measures were discussed, including a cap on the storage of LPG within the Mela area at 100 kg. The authorities also mandated the testing of all cylinders for leaks, with technical assistants tasked with conducting thorough inspections of cylinders, pipes, and regulators. Any non-compliant equipment will be replaced immediately. Technical assistants will be deployed across the Mela to swiftly address any emergencies.

Additionally, each LPG supply vehicle must provide detailed information to the designated office, ensuring accountability and traceability. The authorities said that strict action would be taken against anyone found using domestic LPG for commercial purposes or selling unauthorised cylinders.

District supply officer Sunil Singh said that special teams have been deployed to seize illegal cylinders in the Mela area. Chief fire officer, Pramod Sharma, further stated that searches are underway in surrounding localities to curb the illegal sale and refilling of non-ISI-mark cylinders.