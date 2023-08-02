Atal Residential Schools in U.P: Teaching in 16 of 18 institutions likely to begin this month

The U.P. government is gearing up to operate Atal Residential Schools in Uttar Pradesh soon to provide the best educational facilities to talented but underprivileged and orphaned children. The operation of these schools is planned in 18 districts of the state, and construction work is nearly complete in 16 of them, an official said. An Atal Residential School in U.P. (HT File Photo)

These schools will come up in Azamgarh, Basti, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Bulandshahr (Meerut), Gonda, Gorakhpur, Lalitpur (Jhansi), Prayagraj, Sonbhadra (Mirzapur), Muzaffarnagar (Saharanpur), Banda, Aligarh, Agra, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, and Moradabad.

“By the end of August, preparations will be made to start teaching Class 6 to Class 12 students in these schools while the remaining two schools are likely to become operational by the end of this year,” an official said.

These 18 residential schools being built at a cost of ₹1,189.88 crore will boast of state-of-the-art facilities and will be recognised by the CBSE, an official said.

The recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching staff for these schools has been nearly completed. The appointment process for teaching staff was completed on June 26, and now interviews are on for non-teaching staff, which are in the final stages. Similarly, the appointment of principals and administrative officials was completed on April 5 and June 22 respectively.

Work is also in the final stages to make facilities such as furniture, mess services, faculty management, uniforms, and other accessories available at all schools at the earliest.

Schools will be equipped with top-notch facilities

The 18 Atal Residential Schools established in the state will provide free hostel facilities for students. A unique academic curriculum has been designed by the Central Academic Team to ensure the comprehensive development of children.

The schools will have various well-equipped labs, including computer lab, science lab, mathematics lab, social science lab, Atal Thinking Lab, and experimental lab. The school premises will be fully adorned with greenery and lush surroundings.

These facilities are aimed at providing a nurturing environment for the students, ensuring their holistic development, and enhancing their learning experience.

Nisha Anant, director, Atal Residential Schools, said: “The admission process for children from all districts of the state has been completed. Our endeavour is to commence studies for Class 6 in 16 out of the 18 schools by the end of August. For the remaining two schools as well, we are working fast to begin education for Class 6 by the end of this year.

