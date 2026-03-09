Atal Residential Schools: Over 21K appear for statewide entrance exam for classes 6, 9

For the first time, the Atal Residential School Entrance Exam was held across the state on the same day, using a uniform question paper prepared at the state level. The entrance test for admission to classes 6 and 9 for the academic session 2026-27 was held on March 8 in all districts of the state. (Pic for representation only)

The examination was conducted at a total of 89 examination centres established in various districts . A large number of students took the exam, reflecting the growing confidence of labour families in this scheme.

A total of 12,018 students took the examination for the 2,880 seats allotted for admission to class 6, while 9,054 students appeared for the 1,140 seats allotted for admission to class 9. Thus, a total of 21,072 students took the entrance examination for both classes combined.

For the successful conduct of the examination, necessary arrangements were ensured by the district administration, labour department officials, designated nodal officers, and examination centre superintendents in each district.

Adequate arrangements were made to maintain security, confidentiality, and discipline at the examination centres, resulting in a peaceful and orderly conduct of the examination.

Objective of the Atal Residential School Scheme

The Atal Residential School Scheme is a significant initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, providing quality residential education to registered construction workers and destitute children.

In these schools, students are provided with free residential education, meals, uniforms, books, sports facilities, co-curricular activities, and modern teaching resources to ensure their holistic development.

Atal Residential Schools operating in the state provide education according to the CBSE curriculum, and modern classrooms, hostels, libraries, laboratories, playgrounds, and digital learning facilities have been made available to the students.

The examination was held through the coordinated efforts of officials and employees from the state to the district level.