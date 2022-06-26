Atala violence: Police
PRAYAGRAJ: Besides those named in the FIRs lodged at Khuldabad police station after the June 10 violence at Atala, police are also keeping an eye on a few other people who were active during the anti-CAA protests at Mansoor Ali Park in 2020.
Police and intelligence officials are gathering details about these people for their possible involvement in June 10 incident, informed officials aware of the developments.
Some of the local leaders and activists who were earlier active during the anti-CAA protests are also on the radar of police. Their social media posts and comments are being scanned by police to check if they too incited others for protests against the alleged insult to Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Police and intelligence officials are also keeping an eye on their activities. The suspects involve some local leaders of regional political parties and activists of a students’ organization.
It is worth mentioning that a 66-day long sit-in was organised at Mansoor Ali Park in Roshanbagh area close to Atala, against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2020. Although there was no violence during the protests, some leaders were later arrested on different charges, including assault on police team at Atala during Janta Curfew.
To note, the alleged mastermind of Atala violence Javed Mohd and his daughter were in the forefront during the anti-CAA protests at Mansoor Park. Moreover, five people against whom NBW has been issued in connection with violence at Atala were prominent anti-CAA leaders. These leaders, including corporator Fazal Khan, AIMIM district president Shah Alam, AIMIM leader Zeeshan Rehmani, AIKMS leader Ashish Mittal and activist Umar Khalid are on the run. The PDA also put up a notice outside AIMIM district president Shah Alam’s house on Saturday.
Police officials said although no new names had been included in the list of accused of violence at Atala till date, police may take action if evidence was found against anyone for being involved in the violence or inciting others for it.
Police are also gathering details about people who used to hang out at Atala Crossing every night before the June 10 violence. Officials have learnt that many unidentified people who were not known to locals used to gather at Atala and many stayed there till late at night.
IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh said police were keeping strict watch on suspects. After establishing a new police outpost in Atala, policemen would ensure that no anti-social elements gathered at Atala crossing, he added.
Ludhiana: Group of teens booked for assaulting factory owner, son
A group of teenagers have been booked for assaulting a factory owner and his son following an argument over a petty issue. The Sahnewal police lodged an FIR against at least eight people who are 16 to 17 years old. Ashok Kumar, 53, of Prem Nagar, Lohara said that his nephews Raunak and Roshan had bought ice cream on June 16, which they spilled after they bumped into the accused. When the children objected to it, the accused thrashed them.
Int’l Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 1,000 participate in marathon in Ludhiana
To mark the International Day against drug abuse, a 5-km marathon was organised by district administration at the Punjab Agricultural University. More than 1,000 people participated in this marathon. The marathon was flagged off by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma in the presence of senior officials including additional deputy commissioners Rahul Chaba and Amarjit Bains and several others.
7th anniversary of Smart City Mission in Ludhiana: Multiple major projects marred by delays, controversies
Even as the Ludhiana municipal corporation celebrated the seventh anniversary of the Smart City Mission on Saturday (June 25), multiple major projects which have been taken up under it have been marred by delays and controversies. The Smart City Mission was launched by the Union government in 2015 and Ludhiana was selected under it in 2016.
Ludhiana: 38-year-old mother of five commits suicide
A 38-year-old mother of five children ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Mithewal village in Machhiwara on Sunday. According to the police, the woman was divorced and was residing at her parent's house with her five children, including four daughters and a 3-year-old son for the around two years. She was reportedly depressed over her broken marriage. Station house officer at Machhiwara police station, Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar said that no suicide note was recovered.
U.P.: ERA begins re-evaluation of asst teachers, principals’ recruitment results
The results of the recruitment exam were announced in November last year. Principal secretary, basic education, Deepak Kumar has ordered secretary of Prayagraj-headquartered Examination Regulatory Authority, U.P. Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi to get the re-evaluation done and declare the revised results immediately. ERA officials confirm that the re-evaluation has been ordered and the revised results would be declared soon. In manual reconciliation of 571 complaints, 132 complaints were found to be correct.
